VOICES: Prayer at high school football games: A good call or out of bounds?

Now that another high school football season has started, a long-simmering dispute has heated up: prayers at games. Four years ago, controversy arose in Kirkland, Ohio, after educational officials allowed a coach to lead members of a high school football team to pray after, rather than before, a game. More recently, a federal appellate court in Florida decided that two Christian high schools playing in the state football championship could not use the PA system at a public stadium to pray before the game because this would have been viewed as state-sponsored speech.
Earlier, the Supreme Court ruled that prayer before high school football games is unconstitutional. In a 2000 case from Texas, Santa Fe Independent School District v. Doe, the Justices invalidated a board policy allowing prayer before games over the PA system “by a speaker representing the student body, under the supervision of school faculty.” The Court held that the policy violated the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause because “an objective Santa Fe High School student will unquestionably perceive the inevitable pregame prayer as stamped with her school’s seal of approval.” In other words, the Court struck the policy down because it appeared that the board impermissibly endorsed the prayer’s content.
Three years ago, though, in Kennedy v. Bremerton, the Supreme Court explicitly rejected the so-called endorsement test in upholding the right of a football coach in a public high school in Washington to pray silently on the field after games. While conceding that Kennedy involved a coach, rather than students, it is worth noting that the Justices explained that the Establishment Clause does not “require the government to single out private religious speech for special disfavor.” The Court added that it “long ago abandoned” the endorsement test it partially relied on in Santa Fe.
Following Kennedy, because the Ohio High School Athletic Association had not addressed this issue, Lieutenant Governor John Husted encouraged local boards to update their policies clarifying the rights of school employees to pray. However, the OHSAA apparently remains silent on prayer before, or after, games.
There can be no doubt that prayer occupies a place of great importance for many Americans. Yet, growing numbers of individuals identify as “none” with regard to religious affiliation in recent years. These “nones” are likely to view prayer before games, let alone at other public events such as graduations, as an infringement on their First Amendment right that the state “shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.”
At this point I must make it clear that I strongly believe in the importance and value of prayer. Even so, I urge caution because requiring players to join in prayer, whether on the field, or in locker rooms, before or after games, likely infringes on their rights. Additionally, how many student-athletes would refuse to pray if they feared they would not get to play for ignoring the coach’s directions? Also, what about the rights of audiences who, as “captive audiences” do not wish to pray?
Instead of an explicit faith-based prayer over PA systems, speakers can ask for a moment of silence or offer brief reflections about the value of clean, hard competition with the hope that all players remain injury free. As speakers deliver words of encouragement, players, coaches, and fans would be free to offer their own prayers silently. Having a moment of silence or nondenominational words of encouragement should help to avoid hard feelings and potentially expensive, divisive litigation while leaving time for quiet prayer. After all, prayer, whether at football games or other events, should be designed to bring people together rather than cause division.
