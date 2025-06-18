VOICES: Proposed budget will create substantial challenges for Ohio libraries

Additionally, $10.2 million will be immediately removed from this pool of money to fund five state agencies: State Library of Ohio, Ohioana Library, Ohio Public Library Information Network, the Library for the Blind, and Regional Library Systems. The remaining money would then be shared across the state.

The bottom-line is the budget is smaller and being divided among more entities. Initial estimates indicate that $35 million will be cut from funding Ohio libraries. As a result, Ohio libraries, including the Dayton Metro Library, will be forced to make very difficult decisions.

In last November’s election cycle Dayton Metro Library placed Issue 34 on the ballot, a 1-mill, 5-year levy asking tax-payers to support the operations of the Library including maintenance of facilities, full staffing for branches, and purchasing of books, materials, and technology - core services for our communities. Thanks to Montgomery County tax-payers, the Dayton Metro Library passed Issue 34!

However, it seems the will and want of the voting tax-payer is negotiable. Also embedded in the current budget is a provision that allows the County Budget Commission to override your decision and reduce or even eliminate the levy that you voted for! Is this democracy?

Lastly, also included in the budget is language that requires libraries to place materials related to sexual orientation, gender identity or expression in a portion of the library “not primarily open to the view of minors.” In addition to the cost of compliance to this directive, the legacy of censorship must be added to the overall cost to our communities of these types of actions. At Dayton Metro Library we know that you know what you and your family should and should not have access to. We respect the right of parents to make appropriate choices for their families.

The Dayton Metro Library stands firm on our commitment to meet the needs of our communities. Legislation and budget constraints continue to create substantial challenges for Ohio libraries. However, Ohio has enjoyed over 100 years of respectful and amicable state support of its libraries. I think this is a history that bears repeating.

Jeffrey Trzeciak is the Executive Director of the Dayton Metro Library.