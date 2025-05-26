VOICES: Protecting Montgomery County property owners from deed fraud

These crimes often target vacant homes or properties owned by individuals who don’t live locally, but the truth is: deed fraud can happen to anyone. It typically occurs when a fraudulent document is filed with the County Recorder’s Office, falsely transferring ownership of a home. These documents are often forged and may involve a dishonest notary. The fraudster rarely plans to live in the property — instead, they try to quickly sell it to an unsuspecting buyer, pocketing the proceeds.

Thankfully, deed fraud can often be prevented — or at least reversed — if caught early. That’s why, since taking office in January 2025, I’ve implemented a Deed Fraud Precheck System in collaboration with the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office. Every Quit Claim Deed that comes through our office now undergoes a comprehensive review—including notary validation, identification checks, preparation statements, and signatures before being recorded.

In addition, we offer the Fraud Alert Notification System (FANS) — a free service that alerts property owners whenever a document is recorded against their property. Subscribers receive a letter and/or an email message including the file number of the recorded document. Property owners can sign up at mcrecorder.org or enroll in person at our office.

We are also working hard to educate the public about this heinous crime. My office has formed partnerships with title companies, mortgage lenders, real estate professionals, and community organizations to raise awareness and encourage enrollment in FANS. We are actively presenting to groups throughout the county to ensure every resident knows how to protect their property rights. Currently we have 34,000 FANS enrollments and with 257,000 parcels in Montgomery County. We are actively advocating for all residents to sign up. If you enrolled under a previous Recorder, you remain enrolled in the FANS program.

Our efforts are working. We are actively catching deed fraud attempts before the property is transferred and recorded. They are then referred to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for criminal investigation. Since January, we’ve made sixteen referrals to the Prosecutor’s Office and sent five complaints to the Secretary of State for suspicious notaries.

One high-profile case is that of Trotwood resident Robin Mobley, who was the victim of deed fraud more than two years ago. After a long legal battle, she successfully reclaimed her property. Our office assisted her throughout the process, and we remain inspired by her strength and determination.

But there is more work to be done. That’s why I’m urging our local State Representatives and Senators to support stronger laws in Columbus to help us fight deed fraud at the state level.

My office remains committed to protecting the property rights of every Montgomery County resident. I will continue to fight for your home, your peace of mind, and your future.

Lori Kennedy, a Republican, is the Montgomery County Recorder, a realtor, and a small business owner.