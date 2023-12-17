VOICES: Reaching across the aisle, one step at a time

I think we need to do it one step at a time. Over a dinner in your home, for example. According to a Public Religion Research Institute survey, the friendship groups of white Americans is nearly 90% white. The study also found that, among Black Americans, 83% percent of people in their social networks were Black; among Hispanic Americans, almost two-thirds (64%) of the people in their social networks were Hispanic. PRRI also found that “nearly six in ten people in Democrats’ and Republicans’ social networks are also Democrats (59%) or Republicans (58%).” I think that just inviting someone who looks different or holds different views into your home for dinner will not only open your home, but it may open your heart, for they will see what you have on your walls, what knick-knacks you have on your furniture, and what food you will eat. But what they will really be doing is getting to know you as a person, getting to know your background, getting to know your likes and dislikes, getting to know your family, and maybe even getting to know your dreams for the future. Those are the conversations that connect friends and families; those are the conversations that break down barriers, that humanize people, and cross the aisle.

In the same way we may take one step at a time to ease the tension in politics, in religion and in race. We all know that the spectrum of these views is often very hostile at the edges because some people are completely encased in their beliefs. But what we can do is to start at the middle of the spectrum, and then have those with more moderate views on one side of the issue sit down with someone with more moderate views on the other side of the issue. This should not be a time to convert anyone to jump across the line. But it should be a time to help both sides understand the feelings and beliefs of the other side.

It’s a small step and a slow process, but collectively we can make our contributions to a more homogenized society. From history we know that the U.S. Supreme Court said in 1964 in Brown v. Board of Education that we had to eliminate segregation “with all deliberate speed.” We may not think we have been moving with much speed, and we haven’t. At the same time, we have made some movement. We just need to do more, and we need to do it faster.

I encourage everyone to take that first step, to reach across the aisle and get to know someone from the other side. If we all take a small step across the aisle, collectively, we will ease our hostilities. We will break down our barriers; we will normalize our diversity; and we will make the world a safer place, a place we can all call home.

Dayton attorney Merle Wilberding is a regular Ideas & Voices contributor.