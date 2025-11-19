VOICES: Reckless, dangerous concealed carry mandate would trample states’ rights

This is a major blow to a public safety record that we have worked so hard to maintain since the tragic Oregon District mass shooting in 2019. Moreover, this is a complete betrayal of the smart weapons principles I learn in the Air Force.

Ohio has commonsense standards for who can and cannot carry a concealed weapon. We block people who have been convicted of violent misdemeanor crimes and convicted stalkers. We also block abusive dating partners, and we require people who want to concealed carry to be 21 years old. Not all states go this far, and yet, this federal mandate would force us to let out-of-staters who don’t meet our standards to carry concealed right here in Ohio, near our schools, near our parks, and near our churches.

Why is it unpopular and unwise? Because this bill would force each state to allow people from other states to carry hidden, loaded guns in public within their state borders — even in states that wouldn’t otherwise let them.

Like all of my veteran colleagues, I received comprehensive military weapons training. I even earned an “expert marksman” rating. Now, whether it’s million dollar missiles used in air combat, or 9mm handguns for personal protection, when it comes to weapons I believe in one unshakable truth: training, discipline, and accountability save lives. That’s why I’m dismayed that Congress is considering moving forward with the so-called “concealed carry mandate,” H.R. 38. Choosing this moment to push an unpopular and unwise gun bill underscores how misguided the priorities of Congressional leaders has become.

In the military, no one is handed a weapon without first being trained, tested, and trusted. Every bullet is accounted for. Every firearm is secured. We live by procedures designed to prevent tragedy, not invite it. When Congress tries to impose a new mandate that caters to the lowest common denominator, they’re rejecting the very safety culture that has been developed by responsible gun owners and by those who have served in our nation’s profession of arms over generations.

The concealed carry mandate would also make it more difficult for police in Ohio to enforce the gun laws we have on the books to keep us safe, and to do their jobs on a daily basis. In fact, it would even expose officers to lawsuits in federal court for even trying, and that includes police attempting to verify whether someone from another state carrying a hidden gun is allowed to do so.

Ironically, this legislation clearly tramples on the fundamental idea of states’ rights, which is the same principle conservatives from Ohio have been trying to defend for decades. It tells Ohioans that our state laws don’t matter. It tells our police that their authority and judgment doesn’t count. And it tells every responsible gun owner that their commitment to safety is irrelevant.

I’m a veteran, and I’m a gun owner. Obviously I believe in the rights of responsible gun owners. In my experience, veterans understand this better than anyone. But there’s a difference between rights and recklessness, and this dangerous concealed carry mandate blurs that line at the risk of our safety and our lives.

I believe Representative Mike Turner when he speaks about supporting law enforcement and public safety. Now is the time for him to prove it. Ohio’s police, veterans, and families deserve better than this backdoor legislation. I urge Rep. Turner to reject H.R. 38, not because it’s politically convenient, but because it’s morally right.

Lt. Col. Mark Fogel has served in the U.S. Air Force on active duty, the Air Force Reserves, and as a member of the Ohio Air National Guard. He deployed to Afghanistan in 2011 flying missions in support of US special forces. He lives in Dayton with his family. The opinions expressed in this article are his alone, and not necessarily those of anyone else or any organization he is affiliated with, including the US Department of Defense.