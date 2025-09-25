VOICES: Reduce youth violence before it starts with honest conversations in our community

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office has a long-standing history and commitment to supporting programs that educate youth on violence prevention. One such program, the Violence Prevention Project, invites students in Montgomery County schools to express how violence affects their lives through essays and posters. The goal is to reduce youth violence before it starts by encouraging students, parents, and teachers to have open and honest discussions about violence in our community.
This year marked the 35th Annual Violence Prevention Award Ceremony, where the top entries were announced and prizes and awards were given to winners of the contest. This year, there were over 600 entries submitted, making it obvious that violence in our community affects our youth. The winners of this year’s contest will be featured in Prosecutor Heck’s 2026 Violence Prevention Calendar.
Prosecutor Heck said, “Talking to youth about their ideas on reducing violence is very beneficial because it gives them a sense of ownership in solving a problem that directly affects them. Inviting youth to share their perspectives allows them to feel that their voices matter. We have found that our youth have a unique understanding of the challenges facing them.”
In addition to the Violence Prevention Project, the Victim/Witness Division provides educational presentations on violence prevention and dating violence to schools across Montgomery County. These presentations focus on topics such as building healthy relationships, responding to bullying in constructive ways, and practicing internet safety.
The overarching goal of these efforts is to engage young people in creating a safer, more informed community.
The Juvenile Division of the office offers a Diversion Program focusing on the act of ‘sexting’ by minors. Under Ohio law, there is no distinction on age or circumstance when sending nude photos of minors. Most youth have no idea that it is a felony if they are caught sending a nude photo of themselves to a boyfriend/girlfriend. A felony conviction can impact them for the rest of their life. The Sexting Diversion Program allows offenders to avoid a felony conviction if they perform community service, relinquish their cell phone for at minimum of six months, and attend educational sessions covering topics such as legal ramifications, establishing age-appropriate sexual boundaries, and responsible use of the internet and cell phones. If successfully completed, the charges against the juvenile will be dismissed.
The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Victim/ Witness Division is always looking for volunteers to assist in our Homicide Victim Memorial Service, National Crime Victims Rights Week, and Child Abuse Awareness month events. The Division takes volunteers, year-round, to assist in responding to hospitals and staffing our 24-hour crisis line.
If you are interested in volunteering please contact the Victim Witness Division Director, Chelsea Sowatskey, at sowatskeyc@mcohio.org.
