VOICES: Reduce youth violence before it starts with honest conversations in our community

Prosecutor Heck said, “Talking to youth about their ideas on reducing violence is very beneficial because it gives them a sense of ownership in solving a problem that directly affects them. Inviting youth to share their perspectives allows them to feel that their voices matter. We have found that our youth have a unique understanding of the challenges facing them.”

In addition to the Violence Prevention Project, the Victim/Witness Division provides educational presentations on violence prevention and dating violence to schools across Montgomery County. These presentations focus on topics such as building healthy relationships, responding to bullying in constructive ways, and practicing internet safety.

The overarching goal of these efforts is to engage young people in creating a safer, more informed community.

The Juvenile Division of the office offers a Diversion Program focusing on the act of ‘sexting’ by minors. Under Ohio law, there is no distinction on age or circumstance when sending nude photos of minors. Most youth have no idea that it is a felony if they are caught sending a nude photo of themselves to a boyfriend/girlfriend. A felony conviction can impact them for the rest of their life. The Sexting Diversion Program allows offenders to avoid a felony conviction if they perform community service, relinquish their cell phone for at minimum of six months, and attend educational sessions covering topics such as legal ramifications, establishing age-appropriate sexual boundaries, and responsible use of the internet and cell phones. If successfully completed, the charges against the juvenile will be dismissed.

The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Victim/ Witness Division is always looking for volunteers to assist in our Homicide Victim Memorial Service, National Crime Victims Rights Week, and Child Abuse Awareness month events. The Division takes volunteers, year-round, to assist in responding to hospitals and staffing our 24-hour crisis line.