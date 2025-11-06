VOICES: SNAP is an investment in Americans

SNAP does more than just feed those who are struggling. SNAP is a proven program that helps kids succeed, creates jobs, fuels the local economy, supports farmers and makes America healthier. Want a stronger, thriving America? Invest in SNAP!

Mark Willis is with the Hall Hunger Initiative, a nonprofit working to build a just and resilient food system in the Miami Valley. More information and sources for the facts here are on their blog page at www.hallhungerinitiative.org