VOICES: Springfield is gritty, complicated and full of contradictions. It’s also magnificent.

To make that happen, we partnered with Future iQ, an expert planning firm helping communities across the country prepare for the next generation. They designed a rigorous process rooted in data, conversation, and local insight. Since August, more than 2,000 residents have taken part in the project — from Think Tank workshops to community listening sessions to an extensive community survey. And we’re just getting started.

Some say we need more listening sessions. Others think it’s too much talking! Some want deliverables right away, as if they could never believe that their input is being sought precisely to shape what these deliverables will be. Some people bring along the pain of systemic, multigenerational disadvantage and distrust. All valid and real challenges that a project like this cannot ignore. Most embraced the project with cautious optimism. Cautious is good. We will take it.

The year 2051 marks Springfield’s 250th birthday. We have big plans, and big plans take time and effort. Our team chose a slogan “Let’s Make History Together.” Ambitious? Yes. I will say this – as far as I know, each one of us has one shot at this beautiful, crazy life of ours. I don’t want to be a passenger, a mere observer. I want my actions to matter and to impact others in a positive way. And I know I cannot do it alone. That to me is history making at its best.

They say actions speak more than words. What I have learned so far is that talking is action. As long as there is a rhyme and a reason in how we come together and share, it is a very real manifestation of being intentional and taking the action. All this talking will lead to tangible actions that will be validated by the will and wit of the people who live and work in our community. And then, these actions will speak volumes. They will be louder than words spoken about Springfield last fall.