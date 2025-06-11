VOICES: State leaders must address math deficiencies in Ohio schools

Widespread math deficiencies are evident in several Montgomery County school districts. Last year, fewer than one in four students demonstrated proficiency on state math exams in Dayton City Schools, Jefferson Township, Trotwood-Madison, and Northridge. Fewer than half of students in West Carrollton, Mad River, and Huber Heights reached that benchmark.

Numbers such as these demand action. Students who struggle in math will have less capacity to think critically and solve complex problems. They’ll face diminished opportunities in data-driven career fields such as STEM, finance, and healthcare. Without strong computational skills, students may even struggle to manage their household budgets. Thousands of math-challenged students today will jeopardize instruction in tomorrow’s Ohio classrooms, as it’ll grow harder to find qualified math (and science) teachers.

Dramatically boosting math achievement will be a heavy lift, involving both state and local leaders. But Ohio lawmakers can kick-start the effort by incorporating several commonsense policy initiatives into the state’s biennial budget bill.

First, help students start strong in math. To this end, legislators should require elementary schools to annually screen children for math deficiencies, and create improvement plans for those who are struggling. Policymakers should also require prospective elementary teachers to pass the math portion of the state licensing exam—something that’s not demanded right now. These policies, which mirror existing provisions for reading, would promote more effective math instruction and interventions in the earliest grades.

Second, the state should identify high-quality math curricula. Rigorous instruction requires talented educators, but also involves putting top-notch instructional materials into their hands. While Ohio has flagged quality reading curricula, it has not done so in math. That needs to change, so that schools have clearer direction on which math textbooks and programs are up to snuff in the vast curriculum marketplace.

Third, Ohio should ensure that high-achievers have access to advanced math pathways. Thousands of students perform well in math, but some—particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds—get overlooked. To make sure all capable students have access to challenging courses, the state should require schools to identify talented math students early and provide the kind of acceleration that prepares them for algebra no later than eighth grade. This will open further opportunities during high school, such as rigorous calculus, statistics, and science courses in students’ junior and senior years.

The data are clear: Too many students across Ohio continue to struggle mightily in math. Will state leaders step up, or sit on the sidelines? If they answer the call and work to improve numeracy in Ohio schools, more students will have what they need to succeed in college, career, and in life.

Aaron Churchill is Ohio Research Director for the Thomas B. Fordham Institute.