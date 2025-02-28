VOICES: Support those with developmental disabilities by being intentional, committed advocates

Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month provides an opportunity for focused education, advocacy and awareness. Take time to learn about developmental disabilities. Attend a conference, register for an online course, ask questions, conduct research. The Miami Valley is made stronger by training, recruiting and retaining educators, therapists, behavior specialists, health care professionals and community members who are passionate and adept in meeting the needs of individuals with developmental disabilities. Everyone can be mindful of whether the places we work, worship, live and play are accessible to individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. Think about the most recent event you enjoyed. Was the environment inclusive? Was it accessible? If not, why not? What can be done to make it more inclusive? We can best support our community members with developmental disabilities by being intentional and committed advocates.

As we advocate for more inclusive environments, consider patronizing establishments that invest in hiring and prioritizing appropriate accommodations for individuals with developmental disabilities. If you are not sure where to start, contact your county board of developmental disabilities. Ask about volunteer opportunities to provide direct support to individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. Consider adopting a classroom at one of your local schools (including high schools). Many schools value the resources, expertise and time of the surrounding community. We can all broaden our impact by being intentional.

Supporting and celebrating individuals with DD also means supporting and celebrating their families and caregivers. If you have family members or neighbors with children who have developmental disabilities, ask how you can help. Many of our families are under additional pressure for appropriate childcare, respite care and social interaction. Although community engagement is strong in the Miami Valley, finding opportunities for social interaction and community engagement can be especially challenging for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. For those of us who love the Miami Valley and know all the great spaces and places, let’s share our knowledge with all community members. Use your social connections and platforms to make information more accessible. Take that new family in your neighborhood or school a welcome card and let them know about your favorite spots. Extend invitations for community and social opportunities and ask about specific interests and talents.

Celebrating members of our community with developmental disabilities is important. We can accomplish this by taking notice and being intentional about representation. What do our advertisements look like? Who do we highlight in the news? Find out about the accomplishments of individuals with developmental disabilities. If you have a media platform, use your platform to highlight the stories, accomplishments and experiences of our community members with developmental disabilities.

This awareness month brings attention to the significance of developmental disabilities and highlights ways we can all contribute to raising awareness, providing support and celebrating these important and valued members of our community. As we reflect on Developmental Disabilities Month this March, everyone can contribute to making it a meaningful and educational experience. Let’s continue to celebrate the accomplishments of individuals with developmental disabilities and contribute to their ongoing success.

Tahira G. Adelekan, MD, FAAP, is the chief of developmental pediatrics at Dayton Children’s Hospital.