VOICES: The benefits are clear — so why aren’t more Americans bilingual?

When the representatives of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization arrive in Dayton next year, talks will be conducted in English; Mark Rutte, the newly appointed secretary general of NATO who is Dutch, speaks it along with 90 to 93% of his compatriots. When our statesmen travel to other nations, they are greeted in English and continue to speak it with presidents, prime ministers as well as with other political figures. The recent G7 Summit held in Italy underscores this phenomenon which is so commonplace that it isn’t questioned. Granted, a lingua franca (common language) is essential — it would be awkward if each politician, echoed by an interpreter spoke in his or her native language on the international stage, but the reality is that most of them know English. The majority of our American counterparts know only English.

Why the disconnect? The double standard?

In the U.S. the study of languages is neglected — only 10% of Americans as opposed to 65% of Europeans speak a language other than their own, and this trend is going in the wrong direction. For years language learning has been declining in American universities. According to the Modern Language Association, “there was a 16.6% decrease in enrollment in foreign language classes by college students from 2016 to 2021.”

I speak from personal experience. The University of Dayton — where until a few years ago I taught Russian for decades — is now offering only the elementary level. There aren’t enough students interested in continuing, and Russian is not alone; other languages deemed less challenging have also taken a nosedive.

These statistics and facts are troubling but not surprising in this world where with a click of a button anyone can have instantaneous translation and pronunciation of any word or phrase in any language (but it’s best to be wary of Google translate), but the rewards of mastering a language are immeasurable.

Being bilingual gives you not only a glimpse into another culture, but it opens your eyes and allows you to see your own way of life and attitudes from a different perspective. Furthermore, as for better or for worse more countries appear on the forefront of international news, the need to learn other languages becomes increasingly important.

Paradoxically, as fewer university students enroll in language courses, professionals and retirees continue to turn to learning another language for fun, for travel, and perhaps for keeping “the little grey cells” in shape. Again, I speak from personal experience — I currently teach French to a group of adults at the Oakwood Community Center as well as give private lessons also to people well past the age of the “college experience.”

And this brings me to the second article I mentioned — staving off dementia.

Dr. John Grundy, professor of psychology at Iowa State University coauthored an article about the benefits of bilingualism for older adults. While learning a foreign language does not prevent or reverse Alzheimer’s, he says it can delay its onset.

He writes: ”Learning a second language is difficult and makes the brain work harder. Using multiple languages challenges the mind, creating new neural pathways when others begin to fade with age.”

So, is there hope for monolinguals climbing the steep hill of middle age to still combat the onset of dementia? Grundy thinks so.

“The good thing is it’s never too late, and there are protective benefits of bilingualism and other factors, even at later ages in life,” Grundy said. “Anything that shocks your system, not just bilingualism, but anything that is a change in your routine is a good thing.”

Tatiana Liaugminas is an American citizen of Ukrainian descent. She’s a former professor at the University of Dayton and Wright State University, where she taught Russian and French for decades.