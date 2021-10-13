VOICES: The new West Third Street is no ordinary bridge

I was a new rookie cop working the West Side in 1966 when a Black man was murdered in 1100 block of West Fifth Street on a hot night by a drive-by shotgun shooter. The city’s first and worst riot began and required 1,000 Ohio National Guard Soldiers to quell the violence. My wife, Gwen Nalls, who is Black, was a teenager on the West Side during the riots.

Against the backdrop of one of America’s most violent decades, 1965-1975, West Dayton suffered four riots. In the same decade, a white racist shot more than 30 Black men over four hot summers. He always used a shotgun firing from his car and hated the desegregation of Dayton Public Schools. He ultimately murdered Dr. Charles Glatt, a federal court appointee who had just arrived to oversee the desegregation plan.