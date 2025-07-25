VOICES: The number one unmet social driver of health for seniors is social isolation

Five Rivers Health Centers provides access to comprehensive and preventive medical, dental, vision and behavioral health care to all of our community members, but in particular, senior citizens and other underserved individuals.

Last year, senior citizens made up nearly 10% of our patients who were served at our seven locations in Montgomery and Greene counties. Some of the services provided that are unique to a federally-qualified health center, like Five Rivers Health Centers, include free transportation to and from appointments, free massage chair available for patients to use at all locations, infectious disease services which includes same day acute visits for existing patients, Miami Valley Meals for our food insecure patients, social work services and community health workers who assist with housing, financial resources, etc. Our low-cost medications from our in-house pharmacy provide a significant discount for our patients and the free pharmacy delivery services allow patients to receive medications wherever they want them delivered.