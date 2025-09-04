VOICES: The rise of a quiet crisis in Ohio: Deaths by suicide among older Ohioans

At the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation (OSPF), we’re committed to understanding that suicide affects all ages, with older adults facing unique challenges that deserve our focused attention and proactive support.

Suffering in Silence

Many older adults grew up in a time when mental health struggles were dismissed or misunderstood, so admitting to feelings of depression or anxiety might make them seem weak or a burden. Adding to that may be grief from losing spouses and friends, chronic illness, mobility issues, and isolation. Too often, older adults mistake these mental health issues as “just part of getting older.” That couldn’t be further from the truth.

Mental illness is not a natural part of aging, and suicide is never inevitable. We can save lives with the right interventions and conversations.

Firearm Safety Saves Lives

We need to talk about one of the most immediate ways we can reduce suicide among older Ohioans, which is promoting safe firearm storage, such as safes, lockboxes, or trigger locks.

A recent CBS News report found nearly 40% of adults in Ohio have at least one firearm at home. While many own them for protection or recreation, easy access to a firearm in a moment of crisis can turn temporary pain into a permanent tragedy.

This isn’t about politics. It’s about protecting the people we love while respecting their rights.

One effort to tackle this senior suicide crisis is Life Side Ohio. Since its inception, Life Side Ohio has focused on working with hunters, firearm instructors, collectors, law enforcement, and gun retailers to promote suicide awareness and prevention. OSPF has partnered with Life Side Ohio for a new campaign, Life Side Silver, focusing on older adults.

Life Side Silver works with caregivers, senior centers, faith leaders, healthcare providers, and families to start honest conversations and connect seniors with support. These trusted voices in trusted spaces can break through stigma and offer hope when it’s needed most.

The acronym LIFE SIDE can save lives:

L- Lock firearms securely

I - Identify warning signs

F- Foster open conversations

E- Engage with support resources

S- Store firearms safely

I- Involve family and friends

D- Detect changes in behavior

E- Encourage professional help

Every life lost to suicide is one too many. Let’s protect our seniors and make Ohio a place where growing older means doing so with dignity, connection, and care.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24/7.

Tony Coder is the Chief Executive Officer of the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation.