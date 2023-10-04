VOICES: There is hope in Congress and it starts with local leadership

In the late 1980s, I enjoyed the extraordinary privilege to work for Congressman Tony Hall. In those days, Tony, as a Democrat, worked directly with area Republicans, U.S. Representatives Bob McEwen, John Boehner, and Dave Hobson. These leaders were united in their commitment to the betterment of the greater Southwest Ohio region. Tony and Dave, with districts straddling Wright-Patterson AFB, developed an especially cooperative relationship with respect to the Base and its importance to the Dayton area.

One experience really stands out to me. As Tony’s District Director, it was my job to represent him at area events when he couldn’t be in town. This particular event was in Bob McEwen’s district. Tony had been invited and the event was significant enough that we felt it would be important for him to be represented. I arrived and immediately sat in the audience, simply intending to speak to the event organizers at the right moment so that they knew Tony supported their efforts. Bob was sitting on the stage, as the event was about to get started. He spotted me in the audience and motioned to me to approach him. I did so, and he insisted that I sit on the stage with him. “You’re here to represent Tony,” he said, “and so you should be up here with us, as if he was here himself.” Bob then made sure that I was introduced as Tony’s representative during the stage party introductions. That demonstration of across-the-aisle regional cooperation was essential, in his eyes.

I recently had the further privilege of witnessing a similar approach to across-the-aisle collaboration and regional commitment that, frankly, almost brought tears to my eyes. Traveling with the Warren County Chamber Alliance and its Fly-In to DC, Warren County business and civic leaders and I enjoyed a breakfast event with Congressman Greg Landsman. Landsman’s district includes Warren County, and parts of Hamilton County. Greg noted his appreciation for Dayton-Area Republican Congressman Mike Turner. But at this event, he introduced us to his friend, Columbus-Area Republican Congressman Mike Carey. Greg and Mike are newer Members of Congress and demonstrated a genuine friendship and commitment to governance over politics. Their relationship brought to mind the same sort of collegiality that I had witnessed as a very young professional in the Congress of the 1980s. These gentlemen ran for office to get things done for the benefit of their districts and the State of Ohio, as well as the nation. Admittedly, they see the world through different political lenses, but they live John Boehner’s credo that they can disagree without being disagreeable.

So, as Congress grapples with the extremists at the fringes and the aftermath of having averted a shutdown, at least for the time being, I am heartened that, yes, there is hope in Congress. And that hope starts with local leaders who place more value on constructive cooperation rather than destructive grandstanding. Thank you, Greg and Mike, for your positive example.

A lifelong Daytonian and current senior vice president at Sinclair Community College, Madeline Iseli’s career has centered on public and community service.