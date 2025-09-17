VOICES: There’s good reason to celebrate Recovery Month in Ohio

Yet those challenges continue because substance use disorder remain a challenge in communities across Ohio, despite so many great efforts. This year, however, there is reason for cautious optimism. Preliminary data from the Center for Disease Control show that drug overdose deaths in Ohio fell by more than 35 percent between 2023 and 2024. This ranks as one of the most significant drops in the nation, bringing fatal overdoses in our state to their lowest level since 2019. While encouraging, this progress underscores the importance of sustained investment and local leadership to protect and build upon these hard-earned gains.

It’s a message not lost at the OneOhio Recovery Foundation, where we are committed to doing exactly that. The Foundation is a nonprofit, charitable organization created in 2021 at the direction of Ohio’s state and local leaders to distribute 55 percent of the settlement funds the state is receiving from the pharmaceutical industry’s role in the opioid epidemic.

The Foundation’s work is governed by a 29-member board, including 19 members selected by regional panels that partner with us to identify organizations to receive funds. Strong governance, financial, and investment systems to ensure these resources are provided with care, transparency, and deliberation.

Earlier this year, the Foundation reached an important milestone by distributing its first round of grant funding, a significant $45 million to organizations across Ohio to advance their work to save lives and support recovery. Now, we are turning our attention to the future and a second round of grants that could invest up to another $45 million into our communities. This next cycle of funding is being carefully designed to further accelerate progress in prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts statewide. More information about the application process will be coming soon, and we invite all community organizations, large and small, urban and rural, to bring forward bold, evidence-based ideas.

As we launch this new round of funding, the OneOhio Recovery Foundation understands that optimism alone isn’t enough. Though overdose deaths have declined significantly in our state recently, the work is far from over. Without continued vigilance, outreach, our momentum could weaken.

This September, Ohioans, should pause to celebrate National Recovery Month, its promise of recovery and its recognition of the progress underway. Let us also resolve to keep building together, with thoughtful leadership, local collaboration, and unwavering dedication, to sustain the gains we have made and continue reaching for real, lasting change.