VOICES: Think our region doesn’t have enough going on? Visit Art in the City to change your mind

One of my favorite events in Dayton is Art in the City. The entire city explodes with activity for all ages. At every corner you’ll find musicians, actors, dancers, artists, and interactive demonstrations. It is a perfect time to walk around and explore the talent that our region offers. From the Schuster Center and Arcade to the bars and restaurants of the Oregon District; there are even walking tours that have local experts guiding you through some of Dayton’s greatest attractions and history. It’s the perfect opportunity to get lost in discovery and joy.
My desire to write about my love for this event stemmed recently from a conversation I had at Joui Wine, a lovely bar and wine retail shop with small bites in the Fire Blocks District. I struck up a conversation with a couple gushing over their drinks and the environment that stated, “I wish we knew this was here before, I wish Dayton had more like this.” After 45 minutes of further conversation, the couple had filled a list of places to go and activities to do on a piece of paper that they had pulled out to take notes on.
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
I have heard before that our region doesn’t have enough going on, or that we don’t have anything great to offer, and I always challenge that sentiment. I will acquiesce to the fact that larger cities often do have more options, but I don’t necessarily think more means better, and I also feel the talent we have here is at the same level or higher than you may find in a larger city. To be clear, I don’t believe this because I am a trained dancer, or a working artist, nor am I a musician or culinary enthusiast. Frankly, I consider myself to have little artistic ability in most disciplines traditionally considered an art form. I believe that such talent exists in our community because I still find awe and feeling in the art I experience in this city.
There is a quote from Mr. Rogers that always goes around in times of struggle about his mother telling him to look for the helpers. I very much appreciate that quote, but personally, I look for the creatives. Not all of us have the skills to verbally communicate our emotions and feelings perfectly. Through art, we can communicate with each other in a way that allows us to be imperfect. Art encourages us to go to a place of feeling or spurs healthy conflict that can ultimately strengthen an interpersonal bond. I encourage you to find and experience the art in our city, because you may just find a hidden gem within yourself.
Sean Mitchell has been a long-time community advocate working in the Greater Miami Valley Region non-profit sector for over 20 years. Sean currently works at Sinclair Community College as the Returning Citizen Coordinator.
About the Author