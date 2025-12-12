VOICES: Thirty years later, Dayton is an enduring symbol of peace

This past May Dayton again hosted the leaders of seven Balkan nations, not to end a war but to restart a dialogue. During the 2025 Spring Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, our community reclaimed the international stage to focus attention on the stability, security and prosperity of Bosnia and the Western Balkans.

This was the international event where these leaders gave tribute to the historic significance of Dayton and its current role in promoting peace through dialogue during the closing dinner at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Five days of diplomatic meetings concluded with the “Concert for Peace”, a joining of the Sarajevo and Dayton Philharmonics conducted by Marin Alsop, at the Schuster Center. Throughout the events, the Dayton community demonstrated its special relationship between our city and the Balkans region.

Last month, our community presented the Dayton Peace Prize, created in the wake of the Accords, to Ambassador Nicholas Burns. His focus on the importance of strong diplomacy alongside a strong military encourages us to redouble our efforts to help build a peaceful future in Bosnia.

Then, a few weeks ago, the Sarajevo City Council presented the “Honorary Citizen of the City of Sarajevo” award to the two of us for promoting the Sister Cities relationship that supports cultural exchanges, educational programs and democratic institutions. Prior to the ceremony the city dedicated the Dayton Peace Square in downtown Sarajevo.

The deep bonds between the cities of Dayton and Sarajevo remain strong. The United States maintains a close partnership with Bosnia. We remain committed to the success of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the peace that the Dayton Peace Accords brought to its people.

U.S. Congressman Michael Turner