VOICES: ‘This is hard, but you’re not alone.’ For 10 years, Startup Week has helped create jobs, build community

Let’s break it down.

What Is Startup Week, Anyway?

Imagine hundreds of local entrepreneurs, creatives, and changemakers packed into The Hub powered by PNC Bank at the historic Dayton Arcade, sharing stories, pitching ideas, learning from each other, and cheering each other on.

It’s free. It’s packed with energy. And it’s been going strong for 10 whole years.

Originally started by the folks at Parallax, recently taken on by the Entrepreneurs’ Center, and presented by Fifth Third Bank, Startup Week has grown from a scrappy little gathering into a major anchor of Dayton’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Think TED Talks meets community networking event meets business boot camp, with a heavy dose of good vibes.

Why It Matters (Like, A Lot)

Over the past decade, this event has helped launch real businesses, create local jobs, and, maybe most importantly, build a truly inclusive community of support.

Whether you’re running a tech startup or selling handmade candles at pop-up markets, there’s a place for you here. You’ll find workshops on funding, marketing, branding, AI, bookkeeping, you name it. You’ll hear from folks who’ve been in your shoes, made the leap, and came out stronger (and often, funnier) on the other side.

Startup Week isn’t just about soaking up knowledge; it’s about getting unstuck, meeting the mentor you didn’t know you needed, and making a connection that turns into your next collaboration. Or maybe just hearing someone say, “You’re not crazy. This is hard, but you’re not alone.”

Pitch, Please

Let’s not forget the Startup Week Pitch Competition. Local founders get on stage (yes, real stage!) to pitch their hearts out for cash prizes and some well-deserved spotlight. Tech founders, Main Street businesses, food vendors, you name it, they’re up there hustling.

It doesn’t matter if you’re up there pitching or just cheering from the seats, it’s a moment of pure electric joy. Our hope is that you’ll walk away excited about Dayton’s next big thing, or maybe believing that it could be yours. This year’s Pitch Competition will be held on September 9th and hosted by our good friends at Yellow Cab Tavern.

Real People, Real Stories

People like Nick Bowman of Warped Wing Brewing and Emily Fehrman Cory of Dayton Photonics have taken the Startup Week stage, shared their knowledge, and inspired a whole new wave of founders. This year brings keynotes from people like Square One Salon founders Josh Stuckey and Brent Johnson, as well as storytellers like Te’jal Cartwright, and financial innovators like Nate Sowder.

We at Launch Dayton have made it our mission to lift everyone up, not just the “tech bros,” but the food makers, shopkeepers, innovators, and dreamers, too.

The Bottom Line

Startup Week matters because it creates space. Space to learn, to connect, to be seen, and to grow. It’s where imposter syndrome goes to die. Where people who’ve never called themselves “entrepreneurs” finally start to believe.

So whether you’ve been building for years or just thinking about starting something, this is your sign: show up. Bring your idea, your questions, your handmade business cards, and your nervous energy. There’s room for all of it.

Dayton is building something beautiful, and Startup Week is the heartbeat of it.

See you at the next one? Register online.

Sarah Caplan is the Outreach Programs Manager at the Entrepreneurs’ Center.