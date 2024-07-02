VOICES: To steer people toward success, reconsider license suspensions for non-dangerous driving offenses

“Step out of the car,” she heard the officer say. “You’ve been driving on a suspended license and there is a warrant for your arrest.”

She felt the hot rush of shame and fear—had she committed a crime? The officer had her sign a recognizance form to appear in court and supplied no further details regarding the warrant. She was forced to abandon her car and call a friend to pick her up. To reinstate her license, Joy would have to pay $500—money she did not have. She would spend countless hours trying to fix the problem and go before a judge. The outstanding offense? She had failed to pay a passenger seatbelt violation almost 25 years prior.

Currently, people in Ohio can have their driver’s licenses suspended as a penalty for debt-related offenses that have nothing to do with dangerous driving. The law disproportionately affects Ohioans with lower incomes, including formerly incarcerated individuals, who often cannot afford to pay court fines. Failure to pay leads to license suspensions and the amassing of more fees for license reinstatements. This creates a perpetual loop that makes it impossible for many Ohioans to settle their fines and regain their driver’s licenses.

According to a recent study, nearly 60 percent of the 3 million annual driver’s license suspensions in Ohio are debt-related. The economic and social consequences of losing a driver’s license because of a debt-related offense are substantial. Without a driver’s license, a person cannot get to work, support their family, and pay off court debt. For the driver, this often results in job loss; financial, food, and health uncertainty; and an inability to satisfy critical obligations. For the state, this practice consistently fails to yield significant financial impact.

Criminal penalties should fit the crime, and measures used by the state to collect unpaid debt should be common sense and effective. Losing the ability to drive because of debt is an overly harsh punishment, which fails to yield safety or financial benefits. A bipartisan bill, SB 37, which passed in the Senate on May 22 and awaits action by the House, would take consequential steps to steer Ohioans toward success.

If SB 37 is signed into law, Ohio will end the unproductive practice of revoking a driver’s license for non-driving offenses like unresolved court fees, missed court hearings, or overlooked traffic tickets. It will be easier for individuals to reinstate their driver’s licenses after debt-related suspensions. And Ohioans will be given a grace period to show proof of fiscal responsibility before their licenses are suspended.

For Joy Weber, who stood before an Ohio judge to explain her debt-related license suspension, after the stress and concern of dealing with an unexpected criminal charge, the judge dismissed all charges except a $10 fine for tailgating. Today many Ohioans, recognizing overly punitive situations like Joy’s, are urging policymakers to support SB 37, a bill that maintains suspensions for dangerous driving offenses while removing unnecessary hurdles for debt-related infractions. Lawmakers should take note and pass SB 37, so that Ohio citizens who struggle with court-related debt will be able to satisfy their financial obligations and contribute to their jobs, families, and communities, paving the way for a better and brighter future for all.

In memory of the late Joy Weber (1965–2024), a dedicated Prison Fellowship volunteer and ardent supporter of SB 37.

Ally Alfonsetti is a legislative strategist for Prison Fellowship’s advocacy team.