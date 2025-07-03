VOICES: Trust is earned story by story, conversation by conversation

Free from commercial advertising and corporate influence, ThinkTV and public media stations nationwide can take on important questions others can’t – or won’t – address, with the care and nuance they deserve. Brick By Brick embodies that charge. The first season’s broadcasts and podcasts focused exclusively on affordable housing and community development, often starting work where the comment sections on most stories leave off. Where else but public media can you devote an entire season – nearly 20 hours – to topics like housing choice vouchers, right to counsel in evictions, predictive analytics, adaptive reuse, homelessness, and even 3D-printed homes? And this program doesn’t cherry-pick residents’ stories to score points. It prominently features voices from city planners, landlords, public officials, preservationists, developers and more. Because there’s more than one side to a brick wall.

In a fragmented media landscape, we need multiple voices and reliable, trusted places for them to come together. Hyperpartisanship has now seeped into conversations about public health, education, housing, and community development – the very issues Brick By Brick continues to explore. Combating this requires a healthy mix of crowdsourced, on-the-ground reporting and high-quality, accountable journalism. Social media platforms like Facebook, X, and Instagram can surface important voices and breaking news — popular memes consistently create valuable dialogues — but those conversations need to be paired with reporting that provides context, verification and perspective. Public media and programs like Brick By Brick help bridge that gap, offering both reflection and depth.

According to a 2024 Proof Insights survey, public media remains America’s most trusted institution, second only to the military. I see the reason for that trust every day in our newsroom and in the dedication and hard work of the Brick By Brick team. Each episode, podcast and article is built on that foundation, because at our station, trust isn’t assumed. It’s earned, story by story, conversation by conversation, and yes, brick by brick.

Colin Scianamblo is the Chief Content Officer for ThinkTV.