VOICES: We all need to invest in preserving the unique towns that makes Ohio a great state

Now, despite 187 years of being independent and self-sufficient, House Bill 331 poses a threat to Clifton that is bigger than the cholera epidemic of 1849. This bill was proposed by two politicians, Adam Mathews of Lebanon and Tom Young of Dayton, who are placing hundreds of villages throughout Ohio in danger. There are 28 affected communities in southwest Ohio alone.

Clifton has always maintained a Village Council which handles the governing of the village. Services are contracted to keep the roads clear in the winter, grass mowed in the summer, and EMS services provided by the Greene County Sheriff’s department and Miami Township. Bills for the village are handled through our general funds which operate in the black. Clifton has not placed a financial or administrative burden on Greene County. The historic school and opera house are both undergoing renovations paid for by a state grant. The playground was partially funded by a county grant, with the balance being paid by the village of Clifton. The Clifton Opera House, which has provided musical entertainment every Friday and Saturday night for many years, directs its proceeds toward the maintenance of our historic buildings. Clifton has an active senior citizens center as well as the Preservation Society of Clifton, which is taking upon itself the preservation of the rich history of Clifton along with restoring many of its fallen cemetery tombstones. Clifton is recognized as an America 250 village with many activities planned and has twice been honored by the Ohio Arts and Humanities with hosting Chautauqua, a national organization where education and entertainment are combined to provide a life-long learning and cultural experience.

Clifton is a living time capsule of the days when life was a little slower, a place where you not only know your neighbors but their lineage of grandparents, aunts, uncles, brothers and sisters. There are many annual celebrations in the village of Clifton. Easter egg hunts attract kids from all over the area and a cookout is held to celebrate the 4th of July. The wonderful Clifton Gorge Music and Arts Festival that is held every August continues to grow each year. Kids and adults alike come out in droves for the Halloween festivities which include a hot dog roast and hayride all provided by the village and private donations from those living in the village and surrounding areas. But the premier attraction is the national award-winning Christmas lights at the historic Clifton Mill where you can walk down Water Street and see the old general store, look at the old tavern where travelers stayed coming to and from Cincinnati, and the village’s old blacksmith shop. Thousands of people come to see this village yearly.

Does this sound like a village that needs to be dissolved? If this is our future, not only will Clifton be affected, but also the rural community that calls Clifton home and assists with its various activities and upkeep.

We are all very aware of government waste in spending and would like to see it corrected, but this is not the action to take to achieve that goal. The few infractions that are being held against Clifton occurred before Ohio House Bill 331 was even a concept. In 2021, during the COVID epidemic, there was not a petitioner listed on the ballot for the open seat on council. This happened again in 2023 when petitions were submitted but found to be invalid due to a technical issue cited by the Board of Elections. Clifton’s clerk/treasurer was not informed of the invalidations until after the submission deadline had passed and the issue could not be corrected. How can the village be held accountable for something that occurred five years before this bill was even introduced is a question that is being asked by council members and citizens alike. The continuation of our village is being based on this premise.

The provision of police and EMS raises another question. Clifton is a village divided by two counties, Greene and Clark. There are agreements in place with the sheriff’s department in both counties and EMS coverage is provided through Miami Township and Husted FD. The residents of Clifton pay county taxes for both of these services. House Bill 331 states that Clifton should have a contract with a ‘non-government’ group to pay for these services. This would actually increase the tax burden on the residents to pay for a duplication of services already provided.

Clifton residents know each other. They communicate regarding needs of the village and they attend village council meetings to make those needs known. If the village is dissolved and the center of government is moved to the township, the needs of this small village will be forgotten in favor of larger residential areas. We all need to be invested in helping preserve the collection of unique little towns which are also a part of what makes Ohio a great state.

Our shared desire to preserve our village is evident in the fact that residents have offered their professional services and manpower to help prevent the demise of our community. We hope to emphasize to state lawmakers, who do not live in our community, that House Bill 331 is not merely words on paper. In fact, it is crafting a death warrant for incredible and unique communities which are the very fabric of Ohio.

We implore everyone who respects the importance and character of smaller communities to join the council and concerned citizens of Clifton in contacting your representatives in the legislature. Let them know HB 331 is not for the good of Ohio.

This column is a collaborative effort of the many concerned citizens and village council of Clifton, OH.