VOICES: We can vote to restore our freedoms by voting Yes on Issue 1

Editor’s Note: For important topics such as Issue 1, we make every attempt to present balanced views. Today’s contributed column is in favor of Issue 1. Yesterday’s column was opposed to Issue 1.

Regardless of what we look like, where we live, or who we vote for, our government should protect our freedoms. Here in Ohio, unfortunately, out of touch politicians in Columbus have taken away one of our most essential freedoms: our freedom to decide if and when to grow our family. They have passed a dangerous abortion ban that threatens women’s health and limits essential healthcare.

Thankfully, we have an opportunity this election cycle to say enough is enough: we can vote to restore our freedoms by voting Yes on Issue 1.

Make no mistake: if we fail to pass Issue 1 this November, abortion will be banned in Ohio. Republicans have already passed a law that outlaws abortions before most women even know they’re pregnant with no exceptions for rape or incest. We have already seen the awful impacts, from women with life-threatening complications denied care, to sexual assault survivors and cancer patients forced to leave the state to receive an abortion. It will only get worse. Extremist members of the state legislature have openly discussed going even further and banning birth control.

We have a chance to stop all this by voting Yes on Issue 1. This amendment will guarantee that Ohioans have access to abortion, contraception, and miscarriage care. It puts women and their families, not politicians, back in charge of these personal decisions.

Opponents of Issue 1 are working hard to divide us and distract us with outright lies. Time and time again, independent fact checkers have debunked their false claims. Issue 1 will not change the rules around abortions later in pregnancy, which are extremely rare. It will not change parental consent laws. And it has nothing to do with gender reassignment surgery. Opponents know that they can only win through deception, but I am confident Ohio voters are smarter than that, and are ready to reject these falsehoods.

As a member of the Ohio House of Representatives, I have seen first-hand these attacks on our freedom – from our families’ freedom to access abortion, to our freedom to vote, to our freedom to earn a fair wage. I have been proud to stand against the abortion ban and will continue to fight for Ohioans’ reproductive rights. I am in awe of the broad, bipartisan coalition of everyday Ohioans from every corner of our state who have stepped up and organized to put Issue 1 on the ballot and fight for abortion access.

Once again, we have an opportunity to send the out of touch politicians in Columbus a message. In August, we came together to stop their assault on democracy and the principle of one person, one vote. Between now and November 7, we can use our right to vote to restore the freedom to make our own personal healthcare decisions. I urge everyone to vote Yes on Issue 1.

Rep. Willis Blackshear Jr. was first elected to the State House in 2020 and represents portions of Dayton, Huber Heights, and Riverside.