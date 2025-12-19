VOICES: We rise together through giving

Yet even in a community as giving as ours, nonprofits are feeling the pressures of recent federal and state budget reductions that have strained their financial lifelines. According to a recent report by the Urban Institute, one in three U.S. nonprofits experienced a disruption in government funding in early 2025, with 21 percent reporting outright losses, 27 percent facing delays or freezes, and 6 percent receiving stop-work orders. These cuts primarily affect organizations that put food on our neighbor’s table, keep families housed, train workers for employment, and support mental healthcare and emergency shelter.

With year-end giving in full swing, the question is not whether our community will step up but how each of us will do so. Here are a few thoughts.

Current giving. Consider a gift to the Foundation’s Basic Human Needs Fund. Your contribution will join with others as part of the Foundation’s quarterly grant awards process to support local organizations providing basic human needs. Grant applications are approved by the Foundation’s Grants Committee to guarantee that funds will be used to help people in need of basic necessities. For ways to contribute to this fund, visit daytonfoundation.org/donate.

Long-term support. While organizations need your donations now, consider including charity in your estate plan or establishing a deferred fund through The Dayton Foundation to ensure your support continues after you are gone. Gifts without restrictions are especially appreciated, as they give charities the greatest flexibility to meet the most pressing needs during challenging times. Visiting with family during the holidays also presents a wonderful opportunity to share your wishes while passing along your charitable values to the next generation.

Donate your time. With more than 5,000 nonprofits in our multi-country region, the demand for dedicated volunteers is never ending. Volunteering on a nonprofit board to govern its activities and operations lets you make a deeper impact on causes you care about, while also building your leadership skills.

For nonprofits, The Dayton Foundation’s website offers a toolkit listing regional and national resources, an opportunity to sign up for our Nonprofit Connections e‑newsletter and information about our competitive funding opportunities. We’re also available to discuss endowment building, alternative funding sources, strategic partnerships or mergers with other nonprofits and additional opportunities.

The generosity of Greater Daytonians is our strength, and each of us has a role in carrying it forward for the benefit of our neighbors. Supporting nonprofits today helps preserve the fabric of our community for tomorrow. With community backing, they can continue providing the critical services we depend on.

Barbra Stonerock is the vice president of Community Engagement for The Dayton Foundation.