VOICES: When we are silent about mental health, we allow stigma to continue

Use Mental Wellness Month as an opportunity to develop an understanding of your symptoms and pinpoint times or situations where your mental health may feel worse. Should you have a clinically diagnosed condition, just know that it’s a collection of symptoms that occur together, all treatable.

It’s important to start the conversation about how you feel with your PCP or a licensed mental health professional. Having the conversation is critical in helping to alleviate symptoms and get the proper help.

Increased education is key for caregivers, employers, parents, family members, clergy, and loved ones. Understanding the impact that mental health plays on our daily life makes it easier for one to get the support they need, take the proper steps for care, reduction of stigma and reduction of suffering in silence. Education also makes clear that symptoms of a mental health diagnosis do not prevent one from having an engaging and fulfilling life.

It is imperative that we promote mental fitness. A common misnomer is that because one does have a mental health condition, they are mentally fit. We must increase our understanding of mental health and wellness that encompasses a mental fitness approach, which consists of emotional health, well being and cognitive agility.

A big part of mental health is learning to talk and share about mental health openly. When we are silent about mental health and fitness, we allow stigma to continue. That silence makes it harder for people to prioritize their own mental well-being.

There are support and resources available in addition to your PCP and/or licensed mental health professional. These resources include the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) 1-800-950-NAMI or text “NAMI” to 741471, Ohio CareLine: 1-800-720-9616 and Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in Ohio: Dial 988, all resources are available 24/7/365.

Ryan C. Ivory, MSW, LISW-S is a licensed clincal social worker and visiting assistant professor at Miami University’s Department of Family Science & Social Work.