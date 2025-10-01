VOICES: Why online safety rules must work for Ohio families

The right framework is one that lets parents step in when children want to use higher-risk apps, like social media, while allowing students to get to homework or educational resources without obstacles. It is one that requires companies to design safer platforms from the start, instead of shifting every risk onto families. And it is one that makes privacy a priority, so that protecting kids online doesn’t mean exposing more of their personal information.

House Bill 302 (and its Senate counterpart SB 175) reflects that balance. It strengthens oversight where it counts, keeps companies responsible for their platforms, and safeguards privacy while preserving access to the digital resources students in Dayton and across Ohio rely on. Families here aren’t asking for a lockdown on every piece of technology. They want common sense rules that let kids learn, connect, and grow in safe spaces.

As someone who worked every day to support students, I know how important it is to give families tools they can actually use. This legislation does that, and it’s a step forward that makes sense for Dayton.

Willie A. Terrell, Jr. is a retired Dayton Public Schools educator and former president of the Dayton Education Association.