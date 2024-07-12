VOICES: You can enjoy a summer that’s social without the media

As a father of a middle school-aged daughter, it’s alarming – while girls are more likely to spend time on social media, it is especially concerning that boys between the ages 8-to-18 use more screentime overall, according to Common Sense Media, making up the majority of gamers, spending over two hours on average each day on gaming. As a family, we work together each day to manage our daughter’s tablet and television screentime; it is a very real challenge. Recently we made the ‘Wait Until 8th’ Pledge, which provides resources to parents and empowers them to rally together to delay giving children a smartphone until at least 8th grade.

Nature’s mental-health benefits are well documented, and telling our kids to go outside and spend time in-person with peers seems like a simple solution. But amidst our new summer schedules, we still must set time. Scouting gives kids a reason to do so.

As a dedicated Scouting Professional, I’ve seen firsthand how much Scouting adventures in the great outdoors can contribute to the well-being of our youth, building the confidence, character and skills to live a life of purpose and impact. I can attest to a Scout’s first footsteps onto our camp property, Cricket Holler and looking up in wonder at the sky and saying, “wow, I’ve never seen so many trees.” Scouting’s Founder, Lord Baden Powell quipped that a week of camp life is worth six months of theoretical training in the meeting room. I wonder what he’d say about a week away from screentime?

There is nowhere better than on the trail, by the campfire or on the ropes course to learn what it means to bravely do what’s right, be a friend to everyone and serve in reverence to God – principles that have made a positive, lasting impact on me and millions of alumni. I want to instill these values in all people and I believe every child interested should have access to these experiences as well.

Recently, the Boy Scouts of America announced plans to become Scouting America – the latest step in working to create a welcoming environment for all. These efforts make it possible for even more children to get outside and enjoy the benefits of nature and service. Since 2018, the Miami Valley Council has seen a surge of young families with girls joining the Scouting program. In fact, nearly 20% of our membership in the Miami Valley Council is young females. Now all young people can be guided by the same faith-based values and traditions of the Scout Law and Oath that have made Scouting an American institution for over 114 years.

This summer, many parents will be monitoring, managing and battling screentime with their children, urging them to go outside. Instead, let’s encourage social without the media. Stories without streaming. Adventure without algorithms. Let’s make time for Scouting.

Jeff Schiavone is Scout Executive/ CEO for the Miami Valley Council – Scouting America.