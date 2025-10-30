With the election around the corner, community members discuss their vote and chosen candidates

Every day at Dayton Children’s Hospital, we care for kids and families who rely on more than medical care alone. Their health and well-being are supported by a strong network of community services, including child protection, mental health care, housing stability and early developmental support.

That’s why I support Issue 1, the renewal of Montgomery County’s Human Services Levy on the November 4 ballot. This levy is a cornerstone of our community’s safety net, reaching more than 100,000 residents across the county. The levy funds programs that protect children from abuse and neglect, provide early intervention for kids with developmental disabilities, offer mental health treatment and suicide prevention, support seniors, strengthen public health and help families facing addiction or homelessness.

If this levy is not renewed, $58 million in annual funding will be lost, leading to deep cuts in these critical services. This is a renewal only and will not raise taxes. It also brings millions in state and federal matching dollars back to Montgomery County. Healthy communities depend on strong public systems. Renewing this levy is one of the most important things we can do to protect children, families and seniors across our region. On Nov. 4, I urge Montgomery County voters to vote YES on Issue 1. Our kids and families are counting on us.

- Debbie Feldman, President and CEO Dayton Children’s Hospital

I will be voting for Montgomery County’s Issue 1 – a renewal of the Human Services Levy, which will not raise taxes. Many of the hundreds of Montgomery County families Miami Valley Child Development Centers serves turn to agencies that receive funding from the levy. They benefit, for instance, from help from the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County and Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services.

These organizations offer programs and support that can be life-saving and life-changing especially for children and families experiencing poverty.

I had the privilege to work with Mayor Mims for nearly eight years (2014-2021) while he served as a City of Dayton Commissioner. I was impressed over the many years of our interactions with his approachability, willingness to have difficult conversations, his sincerity and willingness to listen, and even more so by the care and compassion that he brought to his public service role, particularly as it relates to responding the needs of vulnerable populations.

An example in his early tenure was the pivotal role he played in the launch of the first My Brother’s Keeper chapter in Ohio, an initiative to provide a supportive and safe environment for young males in the Dayton community so that they could excel and be successful in adult life and that subsequently was expanded to include young girls (My Sister’s Keeper). The need for community support of young people was subsequently one of the central themes of Mayor Mims first State of the City address.

Shenise Turner-Sloss has that peculiar habit. During the public comment portion of commission meetings, you’ll see her sitting on the dais with a pen and paper, quietly taking notes as people speak. When the meeting ends and commissioners are invited to share their closing comments, most of them have nothing meaningful to say — certainly nothing that addresses the citizens who just spoke. But when Shenise’s turn c

omes, you understand why she was writing. She goes down her list of names, acknowledges each speaker, thanks them for their time, and acknowledges their concerns.

It’s a small gesture, but it speaks volumes. In a political culture where most officials prefer to speak in empty platitudes, Shenise’s willingness to listen — to really listen — is an act of service and respect.

