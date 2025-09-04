You can make a difference this Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Breaking: Beavercreek TGI Fridays to be replaced with Texas Roadhouse spinoff

After months of planning meetings, volunteer recruitment, and training, the Montgomery County L.O.S.S. Team held their official launch event on July 8. 22 active volunteers are currently available for activation. These are volunteers at the ready – day or night – to respond to the worst day of someone’s life. CONTRIBUTED

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This month is dedicated to recognizing the warning signs for suicide, de-stigmatizing conversations about mental health and normalizing help-seeking.

In 2023, the most recent year with full data, there were 1,777 suicide deaths in Ohio, according to the 2023 Ohio Suicide Report. Suicide remained the second-leading cause of death among Ohioans ages 10-14 and 20-34 in 2023, and it was the 12th-leading cause of death overall. On average, nearly five Ohioans died by suicide per day, including one individual age 10-24 every 36 hours.

Whether you’re facing challenges yourself or are supporting a friend or loved one, there are resources available to help in our community. In today’s Ideas & Voices, contributors discuss suicide prevention and ways for everyone in our community to get involved.

Editor’s note: This page discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis call or text 988 to the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, 24/7.

Colleen Oakes is the Director of Strategic Initiatives and Communication for Montgomery County ADAMHS (Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services).

How the L.O.S.S. Team supports suicide survivors - and how you can help

Someone that has lost a loved one to suicide is three times more likely to consider suicide themselves. Each suicide affects more than just the immediate family. On average, six family members and up to 135 people in the wider community may be impacted. This becomes a deadly spiral, where one loss creates another and another – a spiral that is difficult to stop. That’s where the L.O.S.S. Team comes in.

L.O.S.S. is an evidence-informed, national model where timely, compassionate support is given in the immediate aftermath of a suicide death. Here’s how it works: the responding law enforcement agency can dispatch the L.O.S.S. Team to the scene of a suicide death. This activates a two-person response team – at least one of whom has experienced their own loss to suicide. Those volunteers will support any survivor, including family members, friends, neighbors, or even unrelated witnesses. They will be with them to provide resources, validation, or a shoulder to cry on, while also allowing the law enforcement responders to work the scene uninterrupted. In the following days and weeks after the suicide, a L.O.S.S. Team member will follow up with additional resources, referral to a support group, and periodic check-ins.

- Read more from Colleen Oakes, Director of Communications and Strategic Initiatives at Montgomery County ADAMHS

Tony Coder is the Chief Executive Officer of the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation.

The rise of a quiet crisis in Ohio: Deaths by suicide among older Ohioans

We need to talk about one of the most immediate ways we can reduce suicide among older Ohioans, which is promoting safe firearm storage, such as safes, lockboxes, or trigger locks.

A recent CBS News report found nearly 40% of adults in Ohio have at least one firearm at home. While many own them for protection or recreation, easy access to a firearm in a moment of crisis can turn temporary pain into a permanent tragedy.

This isn’t about politics. It’s about protecting the people we love while respecting their rights.

One effort to tackle this senior suicide crisis is Life Side Ohio. Since its inception, Life Side Ohio has focused on working with hunters, firearm instructors, collectors, law enforcement, and gun retailers to promote suicide awareness and prevention. OSPF has partnered with Life Side Ohio for a new campaign, Life Side Silver, focusing on older adults.

- Read more from Tony Coder, Chief Executive Officer of the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation.

