Lifestyles | Bill’s Donut Shop reopens for carryout & other food news🍩🍴

No one told me Montana has huckleberries! This was my first time trying a huckleberry. I would describe it as a mix between a blueberry and black raspberry. The state is known for having these unique berries, so we had lots of huckleberry pie, ice cream, lemonade and flavored water on the trip. We then brought home huckleberry preserves and BBQ sauce.

***

My favorite meal was from Backslope Brewing in Colombia Falls, Mont. I had a ginger bowl (pictured above) that included slow roasted pulled pork, a house ginger sauce, rice, slaw, sriracha mayo and cilantro. This was probably one of the best meals I’ve ever had. I loved that the menu had an Asian twist. My husband had a fried chicken sandwich that was topped with slaw, aioli and a spiced tomato glaze. We also split garlic parmesan fries (pictured below) that we dipped in sriracha mayo.

During the second half of our trip we stayed on the east side of the park, which was a lot less civilized. In three days we hiked more than 30 miles and gained about 4,500 feet of elevation. My favorite hike was to Iceberg lake where the lake had icebergs floating in the water. I did get in the VERY COLD water and was able to swim out to an iceberg and stand on it. This hike was also where we saw a bear (we did have bear spray, but we didn’t have to use it).

If you enjoy hiking and doing other outdoor activities, Glacier National Park is a must! The views were absolutely breathtaking.

***

Bill’s Donut Shop reopens today for carryout only

Bill’s Donut Shop temporarily closed its doors on July 7 for renovations and today it is reopening for carryout only at 3 p.m.

Owner Marshall Lachman said they will be serving donuts out of the side room for the next 10 days or so. The main area is still getting a “refresh.”

They have transformed the side room of the doughnut shop into an area specifically for online orders and online delivery services. This will allow customers to choose, order and pay for their doughnuts online — which means they won’t have to wait in a line. Online ordering will begin once all renovations are completed.

“Anything we can do to get people in and out faster is always the goal and I think people will find the changes that we have made will just improve their experience,” Lachman said.

Other upgrades include new cases, cabinets, counters, point-of-sale system, flooring and booths. Bill’s Donut Shop has kept its iconic paneling as well as embracing a 1960s diner feel.

Bill’s Donut Shop is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 268 N. Main St. in Centerville.

Table 33 temporarily closes, will soon move to Dayton Arcade

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Table 33 has temporarily closed its doors on West Second Street as the restaurant prepares to move to its new location inside the Dayton Arcade in the coming weeks.

“Sometimes navigating big transitions requires more time and space than we’re afforded in our day to day routine,” a July 13 post on the restaurant’s Facebook page stated. “While we hoped to be able to do it all without missing a beat, we’re finding that we need to step away for a few beats as we focus on our quickly approaching move to the Arcade just weeks from now.”

The restaurant announced in October 2022 it will move its current operation to the Dayton Arcade.

Table 33 will be located in a 5,250-square-foot space on the first floor of the Arcade’s Kuhns Building at the corner of Fourth and Main streets. The restaurant will have a patio overlooking the Levitt Pavilion.

According to a previous release, Table 33′s current space in the 130 W. Second St. Building will house another concept developed by its owners.

New family restaurant to open in Trotwood

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Dayton natives Tae Winston and her brother, Mark Lee, are teaming up to open a new restaurant in Trotwood.

Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails will be located at 5212 Salem Ave. The 5,400-square-foot space most recently housed Mr. Bourbon and John Anthony’s Southern Cuisine.

The siblings want the restaurant to be known for its “nice, elegant cocktails.” The cuisine will feature a mix of soul and bar food, as well as homemade desserts like pies and cakes.

“We wanted a family restaurant,” Winston said. “We talked about what could bring people together and just creating a nice vibe for families and our community.”

They plan to begin a full remodel this coming week with hopes to open in September.

At this Dayton park you can pick your own flowers, produce and herbs

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Bernadette Whitworth, historical and cultural resources manager at Five Rivers MetroParks, described Possum Creek MetroPark as a hidden gem in Dayton.

The MetroPark is located southwest of downtown at 4790 Frytown Road. It features a nature play area for kids, a farm with chickens, sheep and goats, hiking trails, a lake and much more.

Located in the back of the park near the farm is a demonstration garden featuring a variety of flowers and vegetables. Parkgoers can visit the garden during operating hours to take a peek at the different varieties of plants and gardening methods used. They can also take a seat and watch for bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.

“When you come here you will see mostly familiar produce and flowers,” Whitworth said. “We try to use a bunch of different methods so that people can use it as inspiration for their own backyards.”

The garden has a variety of raised beds and hoops filled with vegetables such as zucchini, cucumber, tomatoes and peppers. There are greens including lettuce, Swiss chard and kale. There are also strawberries and eggplants.

Flowers in bloom include sweat peas, calendulas, zinnias, purple coneflowers and sunflowers.

Every Wednesday through early September, those who sign up online at metroparks.org will be able to pick their own flowers, produce and herbs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. This is the only time guests can pick items from the garden, Whitworth said.

Cost for the pick-your-own program is $15 and includes four pounds of produce and one bouquet of flowers.

Quick Bites

🐮 Beavercreek Chick-fil-A reopens after renovations: Franchise Owner Rex Brooking reinvested into his restaurant after 17 years. He said they are doing considerably more business than was ever projected. READ MORE

☕ 7 Brew opens in Springfield with more than 20K combinations: The drive-thru coffee stand is located at 2001 E. Main St. in Springfield near the intersection of South Belmont Avenue.

🍴 The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opens in Centerville: The fast-casual restaurant serves modern interpretations of Mediterranean favorites like gyros and souvlaki plates.

Tell Us

Thank you so much for reading my weekly newsletter! If you see a new restaurant opening or are wondering when an establishment is expected to open up, feel free to email me here, and I’ll check it out.

Remember to follow Dayton Daily News on Facebook or search our Food & Dining section for the latest stories. I’ll have continuous updates on my Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok pages.