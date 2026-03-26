100 days until July 4: How locals are able to celebrate America250 right now

Already this year, the national America250 organization and America250-Ohio have announced a large amount of things highlighting the anniversary.

In Ohio, there are several opportunities to celebrate now and through the year.

Throughout the state there is an ongoing tribute to waterways. There are more than 150 sites along the Lake Erie to Ohio River Trail honoring the crucial role water has played in moving people, goods and ideas across the state.

The Lake Erie to Ohio River Trail features sites in seven categories:

Boat Rides and Ferryboats

Lake Erie Lighthouses

Lake Erie Museums and Historic Sites

Ohio Canal Museums, Locks and Natural Areas

Ohio River Museums and Historic Sites

Natural Areas and Overlooks

Aquatic Science and Research Sites

Highlights of the trail include:

Carillon Historical Park in Dayton

Marblehead Lighthouse in Marblehead

Anderson Ferry in Cincinnati

Tony Packo’s in Toledo

Historic Fort Steuben and Scenic Byway Visitor Center in Steubenville

Put-in-Bay Aquatic Visitor Center in Put-in-Bay

Shawnee State Park in Portsmouth

Monticello III Horse Drawn Canal Boat Rides in Coshocton

Ohio Goes to the Movies is a signature event of the America 250-Ohio celebration.

There is an event calendar listing where folks can watch free movies in all 88 counties through October.

The National Museum of the Air Force in Dayton is also celebrating the anniversary. Multiple galleries are dedicated to it.

“Throughout the year, visitors will encounter aircraft, artifacts, and stories identified throughout the galleries that align with America 250-Ohio’s monthly themes‚” the museum website says.

In Springfield, the city is also celebrating a milestone as it turns 225 years old. There is a Clark County America 250 Planning Committee.

Currently, the city’s theaters are in the spotlight through an exhibit at the Clark County Historical Society, 117 S. Fountain Ave.

“For more than a century, theaters have been the heartbeat of the city with grand opera houses that drew crowds in their Sunday best, lively downtown nickelodeons that made moving pictures accessible to everyone, beloved neighborhood cinemas, and drive-ins where families made memories under an open Ohio sky. Generation after generation, Springfield residents have gathered in these spaces to laugh, cheer, dream and belong,“ states the America250-Ohio website.

The exhibit is open through April 4.

Folks in Butler County can check out the Time Travel Trail.

“With 45 locations on the trail, there are so many stories to learn and places to discover. The sites are located across the county, taking you on a journey through Butler County’s communities and through time. While visiting 10 sites gets you a plush eagle prize, I would encourage exploring as many sites as you can this year. From the stories and architecture to the artifacts you will discover, each stop offers something unique,” said Kathryn Rawlinson, vice president of marketing and communications at Travel Butler County.

In Montgomery County, there are monthly events highlighted. There is a list of Springtime-specific events, too. The April theme of transportation brings multiple activities, including a bike tour.

“The city of Dayton is hosting a bike tour through Dayton’s historic districts,” the website says. “Cyclists will be able to see Montgomery County’s seat through the lens of heritage while transporting on one of Ohio’s most popular modes of transportation.”

FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION

The national celebration is called “Freedom 250″ and is being managed from the White House.

Events in some of the large cities: