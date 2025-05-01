2025 Tony Awards nominees with Dayton connections: Nicole Scherzinger, Tilly Evans-Krueger and more

Nicole Scherzinger singing "What I Did for Love" for the In Memoriam segment during the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Nicole Scherzinger singing "What I Did for Love" for the In Memoriam segment during the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Lifestyles
By
25 minutes ago
X

Wright State University alumna Nicole Scherzinger is among the 2025 Tony Awards nominees with a connection to Dayton.

Scherzinger is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her extraordinary Broadway debut as silent film star Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “Sunset Boulevard,” which received seven nominations May 1 including Best Revival of a Musical.

Last year she won the prestigious Olivier Award, the highest honor in British theater, for her acclaimed portrayal, and last month she was recognized as one of TIME Magazine’s most influential people of 2025.

Nicole Scherzinger, winner of the best actress in a musical award for "Sunset Boulevard", poses for photographers in the winner's room during the Olivier Awards on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

She’s also a Grammy-nominated former member of the Pussycat Dolls and has been a judge on “The Sing-Off” as well as the U.S. and U.K. versions of “The X Factor” and “The Masked Singer.”

While studying musical theater at Wright State from 1996 to 1999, Scherzinger’s credits included Velma Kelly in “Chicago” and Julie LaVerne in “Show Boat.”

“I’m so excited for ‘Sunset Boulevard’ and especially Nicole who is as full-blown a Broadway star as I’ve ever seen,” said Joe Deer, who directed Scherzinger in “Chicago.”

“I can count on the fingers of one hand the performances that stopped time the way she did.”

“Sunset Boulevard” also features the Broadway debut of Wright State musical theater graduate and Fairfield native Shavey Brown. He portrays multiple roles including Cecil B. DeMille and notably understudies the principal role of Norma’s devoted butler Max von Mayerling.

Wright State University musical theatre graduate Shavey Brown of Fairfield is making his Broadway debut in the revival of "Sunset Boulevard." FACEBOOK PHOTO

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

icon to expand image

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

“One of my happiest moments ever as a teacher was seeing (Nicole) and Shavey Brown doing a really important scene together in the biggest hit of the season,” Deer said. “It’s a wonderful production that she anchors in the way only a real stage star can.”

ExploreDayton arts and culture news: Human Race Theatre season, Kettering children’s choir and UD theater

Other local connections within this year’s Tony nominations include:

Tilly Evans-Krueger, former member of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and a Chita Rivera Award winner for her fantastically visceral dancing in the Tony-winning musical “The Outsiders,” is the movement director for ”John Proctor is the Villain," nominated for seven Tonys including Best Play.

Wright State University dance alumna Tilly Evans-Krueger outside New York's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, the home of the Tony-winning musical "The Outsiders." PHOTO BY @KAMERASHOOTSNYC (KATIE MOLLISON)

Credit: KATIE MOLLISON

icon to expand image

Credit: KATIE MOLLISON

Adam Koch, a Dayton native and Muse Machine alum, created the scenic and video design for “A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical,” which was nominated for James Monroe Iglehart’s leading performance.

Dayton native Adam Koch redesigned the animated Rike’s windows on display in the Schuster Center’s Wintergarden. CONTRIBUTED/TOM GILLIAM

icon to expand image

Heni Koenigsberg, who grew up in Dayton and has won 13 Tonys for producing, co-produced “Sunset Boulevard” in addition to “Buena Vista Social Club” (10 nominations), “Dead Outlaw” (7 nominations), “Gypsy” (5 nominations), “The Hills of California” (7 nominations) and “Smash” (2 nominations).

Broadway producer Heni Koenigsberg attends the 2024 Olivier Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall. "Dear England," which she co-produced," won Best Play. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Best Musical nominees “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Death Becomes Her” and “Maybe Happy Ending” lead all nominees with 10.

The 78th annual Tony Awards, hosted by Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, will air live at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 8 from New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

For a complete list of Tony nominees, visit tonyawards.com.

MORE ARTS NEWS

Sign up for Russell Florence Jr.’s “Gem City Living” email newsletter that is delivered to inboxes every Thursday.

DaytonDailyNews.com

In Other News
1
‘Six Triple Eight’ receives Congressional Gold Medal: ‘True examples of...
2
Bold, contemplative exhibit at Kettering’s Rosewood Arts Center...
3
Troy designer chairs Fairborn Designer Show House, marking city’s 75th...
4
SW Ohio boasts good waters for crappie fishing: What to know about this...
5
Local nonprofit that teaches English to hundreds accepts supply...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.