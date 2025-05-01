38 free concerts at Levitt Pavilion Dayton: 2025 season announced

The season launches Saturday, May 31 with Funk Fest featuring Thumpdaddy, Freekbass and Rick James’ Stone City Band, and closes Saturday, Sept. 13 with Jazz Fest featuring Dave Greer’s Classic Jazz Stompers, Ric Sexton and Cherry Poppin’ Daddies.

“Our mission is about creating access for all,” said Lisa Wagner, executive director. “Our season is curated through the lens of trying to serve the whole community. This season is layered. We want to have representation across all different genres knowing that Dayton has shown us they will show up and show out for blues, R&B and funk but we also (have) people who love jazz, country, pop and rock. We try to keep the season balanced, which I think people enjoy.”

Organizers also believe in collaboration over competition and particularly anticipates hosting the annual For Dayton By Dayton Music Fest June 14 and annual Juneteenth celebration June 19.

“We’re not just a concert venue — we’re a community gathering space," Wagner said. “Through dancing together or sharing their picnics on the lawn, the things that typically divide or separate us disappear, which is the fuel that makes us intentional when planning our season.”

In addition this year marks the second year of the Amplified Series, which will bring back the Funk, Blues and Reggae Fests and includes the return of Jazz Fest and the premiere of Gospel Fest. The Amplified Series concerts will be held on Saturdays, with no concerts scheduled on Thursdays or Fridays of those weeks. Instead, these evenings may showcase the new PNC Community Series, supporting local organizations’ utilization of the space. Highlights include a Shakespeare in the Park production of “Macbeth” produced by emerging theater troupe Gem City Groundlings which is slated June 26-27.

All concerts are open to the public and begin at 7 p.m. with the exception of select dates. Levitt Dayton, 134 S. Main St., is located in Dave Hall Plaza in downtown Dayton and features lawn seating. Audience members can bring in their own lawn chairs and food and beverage, including alcohol, although glass is prohibited. There are also food and beverage vendors on site and lawn chair rental is available for a $5 donation.

“This season I hope the Levitt continues the momentum of what we’re building and creating in this space,” Wagner said. “The magic of what happens on the lawn and the stories that are shared are critical. The music is the magic and we need this space now more than ever.”

The following artist descriptions have been provided by Levitt Pavilion Dayton:

2025 Eichelberger Concert Season

Saturday, May 31 (Funk Fest)

Thumpdaddy, Freekbass, Rick James’ Stone City Band

Thumpdaddy

This funk band is led by Donald Payne, a Funk Music Hall of Fame inductee who has toured with George Clinton and has been captivating audiences for over 24 years.

Freekbass

Freekbass, born Chris Sherman, is a Cincinnati-based funk artist known for his collaborations with Bootsy Collins and his high-energy live performances.

Rick James’s Stone City Band

Rick James’ Stone City Band, formed in 1977, was the backing band for Rick James throughout his career, launching his solo career and contributing to his iconic funk hits like “Super Freak” and “Give It to Me Baby.”

Thursday, June 5 (R&B/Pop)

Lanita Smith

Opener: Feyth M.

Lanita Smith is a versatile Memphis-raised singer-songwriter, producer, and musician who rose to fame after winning Guitar Center’s Singer-Songwriter 4. As co-founder of Little Monarch, she has collaborated with top artists and performed on major stages like Coachella and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Friday, June 6 (Classic Rock)

REO Classics Band featuring Terry Luttrell

Opener: Eleyet McConnell

REO Classics Band features Terry Luttrell, the original lead singer of REO Speedwagon, and Michael Mesey, longtime drummer for Chuck Berry and Head East. Together, they bring high-energy performances of REO Speedwagon’s classic songs to fans nationwide.

Saturday, June 7 (Pop)

Pride Afterparty

Molly Grace

Molly Grace is a Nashville-based pop sensation known for her witty crowd work, irresistible stage presence, and powerful vocals. Since bursting into the spotlight in late 2023, she has captivated audiences with her blend of pop, funk, and disco, performing at iconic venues and festivals like Bonnaroo and GEODIS Stadium.

Thursday, June 12 (Blues)

Joe Waters and the Back Porch Band

Opener: Rachel Litteral

Joe Waters is a versatile musician from Dayton, Ohio, known for his mastery across Blues, Funk, Folk, and Americana genres. Inspired by his father, Joe began his musical journey at age 5 and has since won the 2022 Telluride Blues Challenge, recorded four albums, and is now crafting a new EP with his band and a solo album.

Friday, June 13 (Country and Western/Rockabilly)

Kyle Eldridge and the Kentucky Cowhands

Opener: David Payne & the Midwest Business Machines

Kyle Eldridge is a country and western singer-songwriter from Louisville, Ky., renowned for his Maphis/Travis picking and Western Jazz styling. Having played alongside notable artists and recorded his debut EP at Deke Dickerson’s studio, Kyle has quickly become a sought-after performer in the country and western scene both domestically and abroad.

Saturday, June 14 (Various genres)

For Dayton By Dayton Music Fest

For Dayton By Dayton is a one-day music festival that showcases local talent from across Dayton and surrounding communities, featuring genres from hip-hop to rock, folk to funk. Now in its sixth year, 4DBD has grown into a signature summer event at The Levitt Pavilion, celebrating Dayton’s community spirit with music, food trucks and family-friendly activities.

Thursday, June 19 (R&B/Neo-Soul)

Juneteenth Commemoration and Celebration

Goapele

Goapele is a visionary artist whose captivating blend of soul, jazz, pop, and moody basslines has shaped modern R&B. Born to a South African father and a German-Jewish mother, her rich heritage and profound voice resonate with universal truths, making her a tireless force of creativity and a passionate advocate for social change.

Friday, June 20 (Bluegrass)

Robbie Fulks

Opener: The Brockman Brothers

Robbie Fulks is a founding father of the alt-country scene and an icon in roots music known for his clever, insightful and irreverent songwriting. With a career spanning 30 years, 15 solo albums and two Grammy nominations, Fulks’s latest release, “Bluegrass Vacation,” showcases his deep roots in bluegrass with collaborations from genre stars like Sam Bush, Sierra Hull and Jerry Douglas.

Saturday, June 21 (Disco/Soul)

Say She She

Opener: REN1

Say She She is a female-led discodelic soul band known for their buttery vocals, funky basslines and catchy hooks. Fronted by Piya Malik, Sabrina Mileo Cunningham, and Nya Gazelle Brown, the band has gained acclaim for their harmonies and energetic live performances, with their sophomore album, “Silver,” showcasing their growth and punk-chic, femme-forward sensibility.

Saturday, June 28 (Blues Fest)

Doug Hart, Shaun Booker and the Dammit Band, Anthony Gomes

Doug Hart

Doug Hart is a versatile musician from Dayton known for his mastery of blues and rock. Starting his musical journey with the trumpet and later teaching himself guitar, Hart has fronted his own band, DHB, for over 25 years, earning recognition in the southwest Ohio blues scene and performing at renowned venues and festivals.

Shaun Booker and the Dammit Band

Shaun Booker is a singer-songwriter and international recording artist based in Columbus known for her original songs influenced by spiritual and blues roots. Inducted into the Columbus Blues Hall of Fame and dubbed “The Empress of Beale Street,” Shaun has won the 2023 Columbus Blues Challenge and was a top 5 finalist at the 2024 International Blues Challenge with her band.

Anthony Gomes

Anthony Gomes is a Canadian vocalist, guitarist, songwriter and producer known for his electrifying blend of blues and rock, topping the Billboard Blues Chart and earning endorsements from legends like B.B. King. His latest album, “High Voltage Blues,” showcases his powerful guitar skills and soulful voice, solidifying his place as a modern guitar hero.

Thursday, July 3 (indie Pop)

Coral Moons

Opener: Pitts & The Vipers

Coral Moons is an indie pop band that formed on the shores of Boston and recently relocated to the woods of Upstate New York. Known for their immersive and healing songwriting, the band tours nationally and performs at major music festivals.

Friday, July 4 (Southern Rock)

Honoring Our Veterans

The Scotty Bratcher Band

Scotty Bratcher is a talented guitarist from Cincinnati who began playing at the age of 2 and has since opened for legends like Buddy Guy, Joe Bonamassa and Peter Frampton. Known for his versatility, he has also recorded with various artists across blues, rock, country, gospel, funk and heavy metal genres.

Saturday, July 5 (Indie/Rock/Soul)

Sinkane

Opener: Solistic

Sinkane is a band led by multi-instrumentalist Ahmed Gallab, known for blending pop, funk, electronic, and soul with influences from his native Sudan. Their eighth studio album, “We Belong,” showcases Gallab’s love letter to Black music, featuring collaborations with artists like Bilal and Casey Benjamin, and emphasizes community and freedom in its creation.

Thursday, July 10 (New Orleans R&B/Funk)

John “Papa” Gros

John “Papa” Gros is a New Orleans-born musician known for his innovative blend of funk, rock, jazz, and blues.

Friday, July 11 (Neo-Funk/Modern)

Yam Yam

Opener: Empire Pool

Yam Yam is a vibrant, soulful band from Harrisburg, Pa., known for their energetic and psychedelic sound that draws from jazz, gospel, jam and funk.

Saturday, July 12 (Jazz/Blues)

Davina and the Vagabonds

Opener: Keigo Hirakawa Trio

Led by the charismatic Davina Sowers, this band electrifies audiences with their dynamic live performances, blending jazz, soul and blues into an unforgettable musical experience.

Thursday, July 17 (Alt-Country/Rock)

Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes

Chuck Prophet’s new album, “Wake The Dead,” blends Cumbia music with rock, punk, surf, and soul, showcasing his resilience and creativity during his recovery from stage four lymphoma. Now in full remission, Prophet continues to earn acclaim and has had his work covered by legends like Bruce Springsteen and Solomon Burke.

Friday, July 18 (Country)

Carlene Carter

Carlene Carter, daughter of June Carter Cash and Carl Smith, and granddaughter of Maybelle Carter, brings a rich legacy of country music to the stage.

Saturday, July 19 (New Orleans Jazz)

DuPont Brass

Opener: Signature Levitt Summer Camp Student Showcase

DuPont Brass, a vibrant 10-piece ensemble from the DC, Maryland, and Virginia area, originated from Howard University and captivates audiences with their unique “Eclectic Soul” sound, blending jazz, hip-hop and R&B.

Saturday, July 26 (Gospel Fest)

Ashling Cole, Johnetta Moore, James Hall Worship & Praise

Johnetta Moore

Johnetta C. Moore, a Dayton native, is a distinguished vocalist and educator known for her soothing soprano voice and versatile musical talent. She is a key member of the music ministry at The Mt. Pisgah Church.

Ashling Cole

Ashling Cole, known as “Biscuit,” is a soul-jazz singer whose powerful performances and heartfelt lyrics reflect her deep faith and life experiences. Touring globally with her band Agapesoul, she captivates audiences with her emotional storytelling and dedication to the transformative power of music.

James Hall Worship & Praise

James Hall leads the dynamic gospel choir Worship & Praise, blending traditional gospel with contemporary sounds.

Thursday, July 31 (Rock and Roll)

Ace Monroe

Opener: Oh Condor

Ace Monroe, based in Nashville, Tenn., keeps rock ‘n’ roll alive with their soulful and gritty blues-rock sound. They draw inspiration in particular from legends like Aerosmith and The Rolling Stones.

Friday, August 1 (Hip Hop)

Blueprint

Opener: Safe Money

Blueprint, a key figure in making Columbus a hub for hip-hop, is known for his versatile lyrics and dense productions. First discovering hip-hop in elementary school, he honed his skills in college, leading to the formation of the Greenhouse Effect with fellow lyricists Inkwel and Manifest.

Saturday, August 2 (Art in the City / Blues, Soul, Rock)

Chambers DesLauriers

Opener: Heather Redman & the Reputation

Annika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers, two internationally acclaimed artists, share incredible chemistry both on stage and in private life. Annika, a Houston native and soul-blues singer, and Paul, a Canadian blues-rocker, have unified their artistic destinies, captivating audiences worldwide with their powerful performances and deep-rooted passion for blues music.

Thursday, August 7 (Latin Alternative/Rock en Español)

Rubén Albarrán

Rubén Albarrán, the iconic frontman of Café Tacvba, has revolutionized Latin music by blending rock, electronic, and traditional Mexican influences into a globally recognized sound.

Friday, August 8 (Country/Rock)

Ashes & Arrows

Opener: M Ross Perkins

Ashes & Arrows is a dynamic country/rock band with roots stretching from Asheville, N.C., to Arrowtown, New Zealand. Known for their soaring harmonies, heartfelt lyrics, and electrifying stage presence, they draw inspiration from acts like NEEDTOBREATHE and The Avett Brothers, creating music that is both deeply personal and universally resonant.

Saturday, August 9 (Indigenous, Rock and Blues)

Celebrating our Native American Communities

Mato Nanji, frontman of Indigenous, was born and raised on the Yankton Sioux Reservation in South Dakota and dedicates his music to indigenous youth. Influenced by his father’s blues records and musical legacy, Mato blends traditional Native American themes with blues-rock, delivering powerful performances and heartfelt storytelling that resonate deeply with listeners.

Thursday, August 14 (Neo-Funk)

MojoFlo

MojoFlo is a powerhouse neo-funk band known for their infectious rhythms, soulful vocals and dynamic stage performances led by the vivacious Amber Knicole. With aerial acts, “Soul Train” lines and daring choreography, they combine hard-hitting horns and seductive melodies to create unforgettable live shows that leave audiences mesmerized and build a fiercely loyal fanbase.

Friday, August 15 (Jazz/World Guitar)

Incendio

Incendio is a Latin-based world-fusion band known for their exemplary guitar playing, dynamic arrangements and fiery performances.

Saturday, August 16 (Contemporary Folk)

Porchfest Afterparty: Eilen Jewel

Opener: Basura

Eilen Jewell, hailed by American Songwriter as “one of America’s most intriguing, creative, and idiosyncratic voices,” is known for her captivating blend of vintage roots-noir and psychedelic sounds.

Thursday, August 21 (Jewish-Palestinian Hip-Hop)

System Ali

System Ali is a multilingual Palestinian-Jewish hip-hop collective co-founded by Neta Weiner, Samira Saraya, and Enver Seitibragimov. Known for their powerful performances and cultural activism, they blend music, education, and social change, creating a unique artistic experience that promotes equality and socio-political transformation.

Friday, August 22 (Blues)

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, often called “the greatest front-porch blues band in the world,” is known for their virtuosic guitar playing and tent revival style live shows.

Saturday, August 23

TBA

Saturday, August 30 (Reggae Fest)

Luv Locz Experiment, Roots Society, Etana

Luv Locz Experiment

Luv Locz Experiment, founded in Dayton in 2016, blends reggae, funk, hip-hop, and jazz to create their unique “Caribbean Funk” sound.

Roots Society

Roots Society, a Columbus-based reggae band, blends Ska, Roots, Reggae, and Soul with veteran musicians led by Nate “the Gift” on vocals.

Etana

Etana, “The Strong One,” is a Jamaican-born reggae artist whose soulful voice and powerful lyrics address social issues and inspire listeners.

Thursday, September 4 (Smooth Jazz)

Jesse “JT Jazz” Thompson

Jesse Thompson, a Dayton native, is a multi-talented composer, pianist and keyboardist influenced by the city’s rich R&B heritage. With a career spanning over 20 years, he has performed with renowned artists and bands, and recently launched his solo debut album, “The Inauguration of Jtjazz,” showcasing his diverse musical passions.

Friday, September 5 (Blues)

Miller and the Other Sinners with special guest Nikki D

Opener: The Eric Henry Blues Band

Miller and The Other Sinners, formed by David Michael Miller, is a Southern Soul band from Buffalo, N.Y., blending delta grit, Memphis soul, gospel spirit, and funky rhythm and blues.

Saturday, September 6 (Latin Pop)

Grupo Fuego

Opener: Dayton Salsa Project

Grupo Fuego, formed in 1999, is a dynamic Latin music band known for their energetic performances and diverse fan base. They have played at numerous Latino and multicultural festivals across the U.S., sharing stages with legends like Gilberto Santa Rosa and Tito Puente Jr., and their latest album “The Element” showcases their musical maturity and creativity.

Saturday, September 13 (Jazz Fest)

Dave Greer’s Classic Jazz Stompers, Ric Sexton, Cherry Poppin’ Daddies

Jazz Stompers

Dave Greer’s Classic Jazz Stompers, a territory band from Dayton, specialize in the small-band swing style of the late 1920s and early 1930s.

Ric Sexton

Ric Sexton, a versatile performer from Dayton, is an actor, host, event DJ, dancer, and musician. With a bachelor’s degree in Music Media from Norfolk State University, he has showcased his talents across various cities, including Charlotte, Atlanta, Louisville, and Detroit’s Bakers jazz club.

Cherry Poppin’ Daddies

Cherry Poppin’ Daddies, a versatile band from Eugene, Ore., seamlessly blends swing, jazz, and punk/ska influences. Known for their dynamic performances and original material, they have recently focused on swing/jazz shows while continuing to connect with their punk/ska audience through new releases like “Bigger Life.”

For more information about the 2025 season, visit levittdayton.org.

