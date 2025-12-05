5 Frenchies Old North Dayton Bakery coming soon to Troy Street; owner is a Sinclair grad

His late-grandmother, Sharon Yahle, was the one that got him motivated and dedicated to his craft. Parin’s favorite time of the year was around Christmas and St. Patrick’s Day where they would bake and decorate cutout cookies together.

The 2019 Miamisburg High School graduate wanted to become a chef, so he attended Sinclair Community College’s culinary arts program.

After graduating in 2021, he returned to pursue a degree in bakery and pastry arts.

“We don’t have enough bakers out there today, and I see an interest in it,” Parin said. “That’s what me and my grandmother did, was bake all the time. I wanted to give the program a shot and see what it was about.”

After graduating in 2023 and completing an internship at Nutmeg Café in Washington Twp., he worked part-time at the café doing the initial bake off and setting up the display case. He also came up with new weekly specials such as the pecan sticky buns.

For his full-time job, he was the assistant kitchen manager at Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Washington Twp.

“I have always wanted to own my own business,” Parin said. “Growing up, that was a dream of mine.”

When asked what led him to this location, he said it was because it was the former Evans Bakery.

“It’s an established name and it’s an established location,” Parin said. “Bill Evans has been in plenty of my baking and pastry classes... My chef instructor at Sinclair worked for Bill Evans.”

Since getting the keys in November, Parin has been figuring out what he wants to offer.

Customers can expect a variety of items such as doughnuts, Danishes, kolache cookies, coconut macaroons, cream horns and cinnamon rolls. He hopes to add a small selection of bread to start off.

Parin plans to slowly integrate his own recipes, but for now it’s back to The Evans Family’s original recipes.

“They’ve been a huge help with setup,” Parin said. “I’ve been asking questions about their original recipes, and they have been very supportive of this.”

5 Frenchies Old North Dayton Bakery will be accepting cake orders and wholesale accounts.

“One of my priorities here is top notch customer service in Dayton where we’re welcoming everybody,” Parin said.

The name of the bakery is a tribute to the five French bulldogs he has had growing up. Parin currently has two, Jules and Beatrix. His grandfather has one.

Even though he enjoys interacting with customers, his favorite part of baking is working in the quiet of the early morning.

He also likes knowing that he accomplished something by making a final product.

Parin is excited to continue the 100-year legacy of having a bakery on the corner of Troy Street and Warner Avenue.

“I’m very excited that I met my goal of working for myself, becoming a business owner,” Parin said. “I’m most excited to give back to the city of Dayton and I’m extremely excited to show Dayton what we’re about.”

When Parin isn’t baking, he enjoys being outside and going to Kings Island in the summer months. He’s a die-hard Cincinnati Bengals fan.

Parin earned his Eagle Scout, the highest achievement in the Scouts BSA program, in 2018.

“Boy Scouts has taught me how to become a better man. It has taught me how to live my best life out there and to be grateful for what I have,” Parin said. “They’ve done a lot for me to help me get to where I am today.”

MORE DETAILS

5 Frenchies Old North Dayton Bakery does not have an opening date just yet.

The bakery plans to open 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It will be open on Saturday with hours to be announced.

Parin is starting with four employees. In the future, he hopes to give back to Sinclair Community College by offering jobs to students and helping them with future internships.

