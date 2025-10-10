5 things I miss about Wiley’s Comedy Club, which closed a year ago

Since it’s been a year, I thought it would be fun to reminisce about some of my favorite Wiley’s memories. I know so many local comedians miss the place that was full of history, fun times and also a little debauchery at times.

Here are five of the things I miss the most:

The Sunday open mic night: While I started doing comedy at the Dayton Funny Bone, Wiley’s quickly became my home club for the Sunday Open Mic Night. My first open mic at Wiley’s was in February of 2014. My first five minutes at Wiley’s went pretty well actually and was witnessed by numerous family members, coworkers and strangers. I immediately felt at home there. The mural: The first couple years I performed at Wiley’s, there was a mural on the back wall that showed the Oregon District. If you performed at Wiley’s when the mural was still there, you were in an elite club. Unfortunately, one of the many owners painted over it. But at least we have pictures of it. My dad and his dumb hats: My dad is a notoriously funny guy, and while he’d never still my thunder, his crazy hats he’d wear to my shows became legendary. He wore dreadlocks, spikey blonde hair and a giant St. Patrick’s Day hat. All the comedians loved it. Most kids might have been embarrassed, but not me. I was just so happy my dad was able to come see me perform many times there. Getting the Cal Westray key chain: Cal Westray was often called the “Godfather of Dayton Comedy” for his intense love and support of all comedians. Once Westray saw you a couple times, you were rewarded with the Westray key chain that also doubled as a bottle opener. Once you got the key chain, you knew you were important. My first hosting weekend: Most comics are working to actually get paid and hosting a weekend is the first step. My first paid hosting weekend was in 2017 at Wiley’s for comedian Jeff Bodart. I had one show Friday and two on Saturday. Hosting is an important job because you set the tone for the show. This was the first time I got a check from a comedy club that said “comedy” in the notes.

There are some other runner-up memories such as smoking cigarettes outside with the guys or the back bench where I used to always sit with other people on the show. I will always miss those days at Wiley’s.

The last couple years Wiley’s was open I wasn’t there very much. I got older and the new comics got younger. Like quite a few female comedians, I didn’t start doing comedy until I was 32 years old. This happens a lot because women get their life together before they attempt something like comedy. Young dudes just jump in most of the time.

It will be hard to replace the rock that was Wiley’s Comedy Club, but as long as we still have Bricky’s Comedy Club, the Laugh Zone House of Comedy and the numerous open mics in the area, we can all continue to work on our craft.

Laugh Riot Girl round-up

Laughing for a Cure returns at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Dayton Funny Bone. This event helps to raise money for the Pink Ribbon Good Breast Cancer Foundation. They provide free healthy meals, rides to treatment, housecleaning extensions and peer support. Tickets are $20. Visit www.dayton.funnybone.com for tickets. The Scuffed Realtor: LIVE with Nick Rochefort and Alex Schultz will take place at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Bricky’s Comedy Club. I can’t say I really understand what this show is, but the description says, “Nick and Alex are bringing your favorite hub for viewer-submitted house reviews, antique expertise, unsolicited life advice and breaking expensive s***.” There really are some odd shows happening now at comedy clubs. General admission is $35 and a house review VIP ticket is $85. Visit brickyscomedy.com for tickets.

