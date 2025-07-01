6 homes to open for Springfield garden tour that benefits symphony orchestra

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

WASSO works with local homeowners for three such events throughout the year and the garden tour is the lone one that focuses on the outdoors. Organizers have again worked to find unique places to feature.

“These gardens vary from small to quite large and shady to full sun, a very good variety,” said WASSO member Cecily Morrow. “Two of the hosts are in their 90s and still do their own work with very little help.”

Tour stops and highlights include:

1007 North Fountain Ave. (Clifton residence)

This garden has evolved in the 40-plus years the Cliftons have owned it and they visited 12 gardens in southern states this past spring for new ideas. They search for colorful plants, including perennials, different hostas, unique coral bells and a variety of hydrangeas with caladiums and coleus. There’s also a rare region crepe myrtle tree, the tallest birch tree in Clark County.

2215 North Fountain Blvd. (McGregor residence)

This space has undergone a transformation in the past decade, adding leatherleaf viburnum, magnolia, honey locust, redbud, maple and dogwood trees as well as lilacs, hydrangeas, arborvitae, boxwoods, barberry, ferns, Russian sage, spiderwort and varieties of hostas.

845 Hartford Drive (Faria Residence)

A flower garden highlights this residence, owned by 91-year-old Bob Faria, which switches up the variety annually. It included more than 300 dahlias at one point. Keeping the local deer from eating the plants is a challenge.

823 Torrence Drive (Leeth residence)

This home earned a Springfield Beautification 2024 Home of the Week honor. The front includes New Guinea impatiens, salvia and alyssum to accent the existing plantings of euonymus and serviceberry. Porch planters include dragon wing begonias and ferns. In the backyard are a vegetable garden, potted herbs, raised beds, tea and floribunda roses including Peace, Crysler Imperial, and JFK bushes, a shaded area, a gazebo, garden sculptures and a shaded area.

3027 Imperial Blvd. (Cox residence)

This garden has evolved over the seven years of ownership that includes a she-shed and out house, a wood fence installed in front so the owner could paint and decorate it and garden including irises and 30-40 blooms all at once this year.

3582 Heatherwood Ave. (Day residence)

The only location that has been on a past tour a decade ago, this garden started out as a rock field and transformed into a space of flowers, hostas, and vegetables, several pools with waterfalls, one of which is stocked with fish. Owner Pat Day is 94 years-old and still does her own yard work and even opened up her space for outdoor weddings.

Funds raised from the tour will go toward a variety of SSO programs.

MORE DETAILS

Tickets cost $15 advance and $20 on tour days at any of the participating homes. Presale tickets are available at the Springfield Symphony office, 300 S. Fountain Ave.; Schneider’s Florist, 633 N. Limestone Street; The Peanut Shoppe, 1576 E. Main Street; and It’s Your Party Bakery, 1042 Upper Valley Pike.

For online tickets or more information on the gardens, go to www.springfieldsym.org/. WASSO will next offer its holiday tour of homes in December.