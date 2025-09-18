A day in the life of DCDC dancer Fabio Tello

He was accepted.

His eyes were opened to the dance world outside of Mexico. With the encouragement of his family and ballet teacher, he left home alone at 15 and spent the next four years at Idyllwild. His first time in the United States, it was a crash course in adulting. He became bilingual within 6 months, and lived within an international student population.

After high school, Tello enrolled in George Mason University’s dance conservatory on full scholarship. The experience was an immersion in the world of contemporary and modern dance.

“Thank God, thank the universe for the scholarship. Truly that’s where I shaped my way of dancing. I fell in love even more,” he said of his time studying in Virginia.

Upon college commencement, the Optional Practical Training program allowed Tello to stay in the U.S. under an F-1 visa for another year, as long as he found a job within 90 days of graduation. Lucky for us, he arrived in Dayton for an audition at DCDC, was hired, and started his career as a professional dancer within a month.

“The stage is my life, my second house,” said Tello from the DCDC studios, where he has been professionally dancing now for a year.

Tello, 24, lives in downtown Dayton.

Morning routine

“My day starts at 7 a.m. First thing is I make my bed and shower. Breakfast is always parfait. And coffee, of course. I like taking care of my plants and looking at the sun, getting some energy. I take a ten minute meditation.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

“I’m here at the studio at 9 or 10 a.m. I start with an hour of conditioning. It’s all self-weight stuff. It’s intense, keep going for an hour and don’t stop. Stamina and strength.

“After that we take class, normally ballet or contemporary. DCDC is a very versatile company, we don’t only dance straight modern, but also contemporary, house, swing.”

“After that it’s a whole day of rehearsals until 1:30. Each dancer has their own way to learn. For me, I count with the rhythm and find accents in music. Once the music comes in, my body reacts to it automatically.

“Music is frequency. It sets the feeling you’re going to use for the piece. The most important part is not pointing your foot, but dancing with your soul.”

A flow guy

Rehearsals are preparation for performances, including the company’s many touring concerts.

“A big part of my life has been improvising. I have goals, but I’m very flexible, a big flow guy. It’s how my mom raised me — whatever shows up, you will be ready.”

On his second week with DCDC, Tello was already on tour at the renowned Joyce Theater in New York. It was an intensive 7 day a week program. After the first performance, he was so full of joy and gratitude that he was moved to tears.

“Without me knowing, I came to the place that I was looking for. I’ve worked so hard for this, and I’m finally here. It was a big moment of liberation.”

At the American Dance Festival, Tello took part in a collaboration between DCDC and legendary Paul Taylor Dance Company. Choreographer Amy Hall Garner set a piece on both companies, who rehearsed separately until arriving in North Carolina for the performance.

“It was out of this world. We all showed up and made it happen. It was history, and such an honor.”

In May, Tello performed with DCDC for NATO ambassadors at the Dayton Art Institute.

He hopes to have visa approval soon to perform in the fall season with touring shows in Atlanta, Laguna Beach, and Michigan, in addition to the Dayton concerts.

Afternoon groove

“Then we have lunch for an hour. Some people go home, some go to their car and call their boyfriend or girlfriend. A lot of us stay in the dancer lounge. We eat together and chat.

“More rehearsal until 5:15, and then I stay to stretch and cool down for 30 minutes. Right after that I go back home. I’m exhausted, but I love to cook and get creative with it.”

He listens to music while preparing dinner, especially his favorite genre — funk — and lately, the Ezra Collective, who mix jazz with Latin roots.

“It’s funny, my whole life I have been a funk fan. I didn’t even know that Dayton is the capital of funk.”

He keeps a mini music studio in his apartment and in free time enjoys playing around with songwriting and recording.

“I’m a drummer and I love rhythm. I am working on an album. I’m trying to create this mix of mariachi, Corridos Tumbados and EDM. It’s mixing the Mexican roots with this element of electronic music.

“Sometimes I’m sleeping and a melody comes in and I wake up at 3 a.m. and record a voice note. I had opportunities with Universal and Sony in Mexico, but it didn’t work out. Now I understand to be patient and not force it. Inspiration comes with everyday things.

“I call my family every day at 10 p.m. We pray for certain things. Then I stay talking with my mom, grandma, brothers. The last time I saw my dad and brothers was two years ago. My mom came for our winter show. My grandma came for my college graduation.”

Community reach

Tello has enjoyed opportunities to interact with the public beyond the audience.

“Community is a big thing, and I love to inspire people. I’ve worked with Project Jericho in Springfield. They go to middle schools and help students without access to the arts. We choreograph for them and teach them class. They perform and have a good time.

“The difference from the first day to the last is completely different. At first they are shy, but they start loosening up. They were being themselves, and that is something that brings joy to my life. They were forgetting about social things that were blocking them mentally. Moving and creativity truly helps you find yourself.”

Heart and soul

“A big part of this company is bringing the heart and soul and who we are as people. You can read that on stage. It comes from the top, and all the people who work here. It’s a very healthy place where you’re allowed to be yourself.

“We never start a performance without a circle, checking in on everybody. We have this ritual where we come in and hug each other, we make noises with our feet all together. We say a prayer. We connect as one, a team, a family.

“You can go to many companies that excel in the field, but you’re in a space where everything is competition and bad energy. In DCDC, it was the complete opposite. It was hey, you’re new, how can we help.

“Dancing is all about the three parts of life — the mental, physical, and spiritual.”

At the moment, Tello, the dance community, and our region’s arts lovers are hopeful that he will be able to continue living and working in Dayton. Then, the sky’s the limit.

“Once my visa gets approved, I really would like at some point to bring what I’ve learned back to Morelos and be like, hey, there’s another world you haven’t met, and hopefully inspire. Mexico has so much talent and potential.”

A DAY IN THE LIFE

Find more columns from writer Hannah Kasper, who features locals in the arts and entertainment world of Dayton.

daytondailynews.com/staff/Hannah-Kasper-Levinson