A mini version of the Yellow Springs Film Festival is happening in April

“These are all films I feel very passionate and excited about,” said festival founder and curator Eric Mahoney. “These films have only premiered at really huge festivals thus far and have not come out yet. I’m really thrilled that we’re able to bring them to this community so everyone can get an early look at them before they eventually go out on streaming platforms and so forth.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Mahoney is particularly eager to interview the aforementioned George, a Grammy winner who notably directed the 2007 HBO movie “Life Support” starring Queen Latifah and has been nominated twice for the National Book Critics Circle Award.

“I’ve known Nelson for years and have admired his work for decades,” Mahoney said. “’A Great Day in Hip Hop’ has been shown at some museums but it’s never really been exhibited. I love the film. It’s a wonderful time capsule.”

He also hopes his commitment to scheduling more events outside the realm of the fall festival will help increase interest, enthusiasm and visibility throughout the year.

“It’s important for us to keep this festival on people’s radar,” Mahoney. said “We want this festival to hopefully have a strong presence in the film and arts community on a year-round basis. We want to remind people we are here to stay and we will continue to do special events. It’s part of our mandate to bring interesting films and filmmakers to town outside the festival on a seasonal basis.”

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

12:30 p.m. “Thelma”

“When 93-year-old Thelma Post gets duped by a phone scammer pretending to be her grandson, she sets out on a treacherous quest across the city to reclaim what was taken from her.” World Premiere Sundance, 2024. Directed by Josh Margolin. Tickets are $15.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

3 p.m. Screening and conversation with Nelson George

Presentation will include a screening of Nelson’s short film “A Great Day in Hip Hop” and a sneak peak of his upcoming documentary on David Thompson. Tickets are $20.

5:30 p.m. “Gasoline Rainbow”

“Five teenagers from small-town Oregon who, with high school in the rearview, decide to embark on one last adventure: to make it to a place they’ve never been — the Pacific coast, 500 miles away. Their plan in full: ‘F**k it.’” Directed by The Ross Brothers. Live Q&A to follow. Tickets are $20.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

9 p.m. “Thank You Very Much”

Documentary about performance artist and “song and dance man” Andy Kaufman. Winner, Best Documentary, Venice Film Festival 2023. Directed by Alex Braverman Tickets are $15.

The Little Art Theatre is located at 247 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs. For tickets or more information, visit ysfilmfest.com.