A new era for the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra begins: Conductor Keitaro Harada launches inaugural season

Harada began his tenure during the 2024–2025 season as music and artistic director designate. The new DPO season begins Sept. 19-20 at the Schuster Center.

Harada said one of his biggest priorities is to expand the orchestra’s repertoire.

“I’ve spent a lot of time reviewing a lot of the great repertoire this orchestra has done over the past 30 years to see what they are fluent in and what they are not fluent in,” Harada said. “I want to keep challenging them with repertoire that is not in their usual canon.”

Case in point: A Japanese symphony will be performed in January (Yasushi Akutagawa’s “Prima Sinfonia”) and a contemporary violin concerto written by “Bridgerton” composer Kris Bowers will be performed by Charles Yang in June.

“I want to bring repertoire that is very new to this orchestra to see what latches on,” Harada said. “In a way, I vaguely understand what things will stick and what won’t stick but it’s the exposure that is most important. We must be flexible. I want to push the limits and boundaries of the orchestra’s artistic ability, sound and vision. It’s going to be an exciting journey.”

Harada’s inaugural program

This weekend’s selections will consist of Carl Nielsen’s “Symphony No. 4,” also known as “The Inextinguishable,” and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s legendary “Piano Concerto No. 2.”

Harada said choosing “Symphony No. 4,” which will be heard in Act 1 and features a timpani battle, is a nod to his conducting Nielson’s “Helios Overture, Op. 17,” in April 2024 in a celebration that honored the total solar eclipse. Last year’s concert was considered Harada’s audition for the music and artistic director position.

“My very first experience creating music with the Dayton Philharmonic was Nielsen so he’s the matchmaker for my new journey with the Philharmonic and I wanted to honor that,” Harada said. “In addition, the DPO held auditions in the spring for a new principal timpani, a new principal flute and a new concertmaster, and ‘Symphony No. 4′ has big exposure of all three parts. It’s a perfect way to showcase the new musicians who are joining us. It’s also a piece that isn’t familiar to the Dayton Philharmonic and its audience so it’s a great way to expose our fans to music that is super exciting they haven’t heard before."

Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2″ will be heard in Act 2 featuring acclaimed guest artist Garrick Ohlsson. In 1970 he became the first, and remains the only, competitor from the United States to win the gold medal awarded by the International Chopin Piano Competition.

“I did a lot of my training in Russia so the Russian repertoire is something that is very strong in my musical DNA,” Harada said. “And you can’t beat Garrick Ohlsson. He is a super high caliber pianist and he’s also a very dear friend of mine.”

‘A fresh, new musical voice is momentous for Dayton’

Harada is a recipient of the prestigious 2023 Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award. He also serves as music and artistic director of the Savannah Philharmonic in Savannah, Ga., a position he’s held since the 2020-21 season.

In addition to his American posts, Harada also acts as permanent conductor of the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra and is the principal guest conductor and artistic partner of the Aichi Chamber Orchestra in Japan. He previously served as associate conductor for four years at the Cincinnati Symphony and Pops, where he regularly assisted Music Director Louis Langrée and collaborated with James Conlon and Juanjo Mena at the orchestra’s annual May Festival.

“I lived in Cincinnati for many years so coming back to Ohio I feel very much at home,” Harada said. “I’m also getting to know Dayton by trying new restaurants and cafes and visiting new neighborhoods and meeting new people. I’m enjoying being the new kid on the block.”

He is grateful for the new era of the Dayton Philharmonic he will help shape and mold, including the programming within the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) utilizing collaboration with the Dayton Ballet and Dayton Opera. He also acknowledges the impact of Gittleman’s legacy.

“It’s about honoring where we came from, the 30-year tenure of Neal Gittleman and how he has built this organization and the presence of the organization on the (orchestral) map because of his tenure,” Harada said. “I have also thoroughly enjoyed the (relationship) the Philharmonic has with artistic director Brandon Ragland of the Dayton Ballet and artistic director Kathleen Clawson of the Dayton Opera (within) the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance. With the three art forms working together, we’re always thinking of exciting things at the DPAA that only we can do.”

The DPAA is equally excited to see Harada’s leadership take flight.

“This change from a beloved and dedicated champion of the Orchestra to a fresh, new musical voice is momentous for Dayton,” said Patrick Nugent, president and CEO of the DPAA. “Maestro Harada brings a global perspective, rich experience, devotion to Dayton, and boundless energy that will build on the achievements of his predecessors and inspire new generations to fall in love with the living tradition of orchestra music. His rich experience with opera and ballet make him ideal as the chief musical officer of an orchestra that also serves the Dayton Opera and Ballet.”

Harada is also planning a new approach to concert structure as he takes the helm.

“There are things I’m doing at intermission that will be different than in the past,” he said. “Right from the get-go, the overall experience for the audience will be very different from what they have experienced before.”

