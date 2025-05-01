A Reddit user asked for fun things a 9-year-old could do in Dayton: Here’s what commenters said

“In a month, I’ll be looking after my 9 year old nephew for about a week. Despite living here most of my life, I can’t think of things to do. So far I have the following:

Boonshoft Museum

Cox Aboretum

The library (any of them)

RoundOne

“What ideas do y’all have? We can’t do Kings Island (or other amusement parks) due to him being really short for his age. I’m also aware of Newport Aquarium and Cinci Zoo, but I’d prefer things actually IN or very close to Dayton.”

Commenters came through for the Reddit user. Here are some of the places that got mentions:

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force: One commenter said, “What kid wouldn’t like to see airplanes?!” Find out hours and more details here.

Dayton Brick Shop: This is an interactive LEGO shop on Bigger Road in Washington Twp.

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop: Full of nostalgia and goodies, there’s a Grandpa Joe’s in Miamisburg and in Middletown. See photos

Aullwood trolls: Large troll sculptures — some 20 feet tall — reside at Aullwood Audubon Center, 1000 Aullwood Road and Aullwood Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike.

Carillon Historical Park: There is plenty to look at and space to run around at Carillon, and it has a passenger locomotive that does hourly rides on a one-mile track.

Nova Adventure Park: A trampoline facility in Kettering, Nova is a giant place for kids to get all their energy out.

Dayton Dragons: Baseball is popular in Dayton, and a Dragons game truly is for all ages, with a Green Team that performs skits during inning switches and often invited children to the field to participate.

Learning Tree Farm: The Learning Treen Farm has education about nature, where food comes from and about the outdoors through hands-on experiences. It’s on Union Road in Dayton.

Scene 75 Entertainment Center: This place is full of games and people can play mini-golf there all day. It also has an arcade and food.

Glen Helen Raptor Center: Folks who visit Glen Helen in Yellow Springs can learn about raptors and their role in the Ohio ecosystem. It has more interactive experiences on the weekends.

Other Reddit user responses include:

Young’s Jersey Dairy

Fossil hunting at Caesar’s Creek

Riverscape (and lots of other Metroparks)

Ice cream shops and other spots in Miamisburg

Kettering Rec Center

Skateboard parks in various areas around Dayton

DK Effect (during daytime hours)

Carriage Hill Farm

On Par Entertainment

