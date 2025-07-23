‘A Very Carillon Christmas’ TV special, spotlighting Dayton, wins Ohio Valley Emmy Award

Breaking: ‘Forever a Flyer’ — Riazzi, key Dayton player in 1950s, dies at 90

Left to right: Carillon Historical Park President and CEO Brady Kress, MainSail Productions CEO Michael Webber and actor Gary Sandy celebrate "A Very Carillon Christmas" winning an Ohio Valley Emmy Award. JAMES D. DECAMP

Left to right: Carillon Historical Park President and CEO Brady Kress, MainSail Productions CEO Michael Webber and actor Gary Sandy celebrate "A Very Carillon Christmas" winning an Ohio Valley Emmy Award. JAMES D. DECAMP
“A Very Carillon Christmas,” a 35-minute holiday television special, recently won an Ohio Valley Emmy Award.

The special co-starred Dayton native Gary Sandy — best known as Andy Travis on the classic sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati” — and Carillon Historical Park President and CEO Brady Kress.

Conceived by Kress, “A Very Carillon Christmas” finds Sandy and Kress on a fun holiday adventure attempting to save Christmas while highlighting Dayton’s innovation legacy.

“When we set out to film ‘A Very Carillon Christmas,’ we wanted a fun way to share Carillon Park and Dayton inventions,” said Kress in a press release. “We never dreamed it would be nominated for an Emmy let alone win one. It’s a huge honor.”

Carillon Historical Park, a 65-acre open-air history museum in Dayton, is decked out in holiday lights for its annual A Carillon Christmas event. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Among Dayton’s landmark innovations highlighted in the special are the airplane, cash register, automobile starter motor, Cheez-It and the first NFL game.

“I tried to pack in as many Dayton inventions as possible,” said Kress. “Given that the city once held more patents per capita than any in America, I couldn’t possibly fit everything.”

Kress also acknowledged his gratefulness for Sandy’s involvement as well as producer and director Michael Webber, CEO of MainSail Productions. He hopes the special will become a holiday tradition at Carillon Historical Park as well.

“Gary originally reached out about photographing one of our exhibits,” Kress said. “That led to a friendship, and, eventually, ‘A Very Carillon Christmas.’ We’re deeply grateful to him, to our staff and volunteers, but especially to the MainSail Productions team and Michael Webber, who agreed to produce and direct the program and helped turn my story into a script. It was a wonderful collaboration and will remain a highlight of ‘A Carillon Christmas,’ the Park’s month-long holiday celebration, for years to come. Perhaps it’ll even become a holiday tradition for families to enjoy year after year.”

To view “A Very Carillon Christmas,” visit daytonhistory.org.

