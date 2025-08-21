AI tools for teachers present unique challenges, benefits

To date, AI does not appear capable of serving as a substitute for dedicated professionals. However, the teaching experience appears to be forever changed.

In April 2023, surveys pointed to greater optimism than pessimism. According to an article published by neaToday, 43 percent of teachers expected the relatively new technology to make their job more difficult. On the other hand, 57 percent saw this particular innovation as positive. If we fast-forward to April 2025, states such as Ohio have made a significant investment, and President Trump’s Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth executive order supports its adoption at the federal level.

“To provide resources for K-12 AI education, agencies represented on the Task Force shall seek to establish public-private partnerships with leading AI industry organizations, academic institutions, nonprofit entities, and other organizations with expertise in AI and computer science education to collaboratively develop online resources focused on teaching K-12 students foundational AI literacy and critical thinking skills,” the executive order states.

Benefits of teachers adopting AI

Ohio has largely remained ahead of the curve by launching an AI Toolkit for K-12 school districts in 2024. Research conducted by Gallup and the Walton Family Foundation for the 2024-2025 school year indicates that teachers who used technology on a weekly basis were able to free up as much as six weeks’ worth of work hours.

These are key findings from the “Teaching for Tomorrow: Unlocking Six Weeks a Year With AI” report:

Efficiency: Teachers who consistently use AI reportedly save 5.9 hours per week — the equivalent of six weeks per school year. The top time-saving uses include making worksheets, quiz assessments, admin duties, preparation, as well as grading and feedback.

Frequency: The most frequent users experience greater time savings. Time reductions typically help curb professional burnout and attrition.

Quality gains: Among teachers who use the tools, 64 percent report quality improvements in the modifications they make to student materials, 61 percent say they generate higher-quality insights about student learning or achievement data, and 57 percent note that it enhances the quality of their grading and student feedback.

Optimism: Nearly half of all users have a favorable opinion about AI's effect on student outcomes.

The report goes on to pull together insightful data that speaks volumes about today’s educational landscape. More than a quarter of teachers agree that school districts gained a substantial return on investment. Embracing the use of chatbots, adaptive learning systems, and interactive platforms has been adopted by professionals with varying years of experience. It’s important to note that those with 5 years of experience or less utilized AI at a higher rate (69 percent) than those with more than 20 years in the classroom (55 percent).

In terms of delivering competitive benefits to students, suburban districts outpaced urban and rural districts by a rate of 65 percent, compared to 58 percent and 57 percent, respectively. English and language arts dominated all other subjects as the only category experiencing more than 70 percent deployment.

AI challenges for teachers

Growing pains usually accompany any significant change. Integrating AI into the state’s education system is no exception. Data security continues to raise concerns. These systems generally require detailed student information to develop personal learning experiences.

The data needed to maximize the effectiveness of AI may include identification information, personal interests, learning patterns, grades, and even biometrics in some cases. Given that no digital network can guarantee data security against advanced persistent threats, minors may be put at risk.

Algorithm bias ranks among the concerns of teachers. Researchers have uncovered bias against non-English-speaking individuals and those with a different primary language. This type of digital prejudice could lead to ESL students receiving lower grades than their peers.

Perhaps the greatest worry involves the possibility of less one-on-one human interaction. Hard-working teachers generally place a high value on personal contact and their nuanced understanding of students. Over-reliance on AI and other technologies can diminish a fruitful teacher-student relationship.

The state continues to roll out new programs to overcome teacher challenges. The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce promotes K-12 AI literacy and connection initiatives. And the state’s AI in Education Coalition developed a comprehensive strategy to prepare teachers and students to address and overcome concerns.

An increased number of teachers have embraced the benefits of digital tools. Those who struggle with peripheral issues have an opportunity to gain additional knowledge and training. Students and future graduates can anticipate that their careers will likely be influenced by these and other technologies.