‘American Idol’ runner-up joining Joe Nichols for country concert in Troy

On “American Idol” Foster notably performed such tunes as “I Told You So,” “The Bare Necessities,” “The Rainbow Connection” and “Tell That Angel I Love Her.”

Joe Nichols is a multi-platinum artist who has racked up more than two billion cumulative audio streams/views including a half-dozen No. 1 singles and ten Top 10 hits.

In addition to his three Grammy nominations, he’s also received a CMA award, an ACM trophy and a CMT “Breakthrough Video of the Year” Award as well as multiple gold and platinum-certified records. His honors include awards from Billboard, Radio & Records and Music Row Magazine.

His national media appearances include “The Tonight Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The View” and “Austin City Limits.” He also made his big screen debut in the feature film “Murder at Yellowstone City.”

Tickets to the show will be available at 10 a.m. Friday, June 13 at the Hobart Arena box office (255 Adams Street), online at hobartarena.com or by phone at (937) 339-2911. Box office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets are priced at $62 and $46.