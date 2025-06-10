‘American Idol’ runner-up joining Joe Nichols for country concert in Troy

Breaking: Ohio State Buckeyes: Lee Corso to end College GameDay run in Columbus

"American Idol" finalist John Foster performs "Don't Rock the Jukebox" at Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park in Plaquemine, La., Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

"American Idol" finalist John Foster performs "Don't Rock the Jukebox" at Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park in Plaquemine, La., Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP)
2025 “American Idol” runner-up John Foster will be the special guest at country artist Joe Nichols’ concert Oct. 25 at Hobart Arena in Troy.

In a highly competitive field the 19-year-old Louisiana native gained momentum throughout the season as a favorite of both the audience and judges. In particular judge and former “Idol” winner Carrie Underwood praised Foster for his similarities to country legend Dwight Yoakam.

On “American Idol” Foster notably performed such tunes as “I Told You So,” “The Bare Necessities,” “The Rainbow Connection” and “Tell That Angel I Love Her.”

"American Idol" finalist John Foster is honored with a parade, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in his hometown of Addis, La., before the television show's finale. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Joe Nichols is a multi-platinum artist who has racked up more than two billion cumulative audio streams/views including a half-dozen No. 1 singles and ten Top 10 hits.

In addition to his three Grammy nominations, he’s also received a CMA award, an ACM trophy and a CMT “Breakthrough Video of the Year” Award as well as multiple gold and platinum-certified records. His honors include awards from Billboard, Radio & Records and Music Row Magazine.

Grammy-nominated country artist Joe Nichols will perform Oct. 25 at Hobart Arena in Troy. CONTRIBUTED

His national media appearances include “The Tonight Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The View” and “Austin City Limits.” He also made his big screen debut in the feature film “Murder at Yellowstone City.”

For the latest news on Nichols visit JoeNichols.com and follow him at @JoeNichols on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok

Tickets to the show will be available at 10 a.m. Friday, June 13 at the Hobart Arena box office (255 Adams Street), online at hobartarena.com or by phone at (937) 339-2911. Box office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets are priced at $62 and $46.

