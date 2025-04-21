‘American Idol’ winner to perform in Dayton in May

Country artist Chayce Beckham, winner of Season 19 of “American Idol” in 2021, will perform Friday, May 9 at The Brightside Music and Event Venue in downtown Dayton.
The California native, who occasionally performed his own songs on “American Idol,” was a 2024 CMT Music Awards nominee for Breakthrough Male Video of the Year for his No. 1, platinum hit single, “23.” The success of “23″ has resulted in more than 400 million streams and debuting at No. 1 on both iTunes’ Country and All Genre singles charts.
Beckham’s first album, “Bad for Me,” was also released last year. He co-wrote nine of 13 songs and wrote three solo.
“The project shows Beckham opening his soul like most would never dare and embracing a timeless country-rock sound defined by fiddles, steel guitar and plenty of against-the-grain attitude,” according to Beckham’s website.
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
“‘Bad For Me’ is a collection of some of my favorite songs I’ve had the chance to be a part of,” said Beckham on his website. “This album doesn’t just tell any story, it tells mine, and it’s all honest and true to my life in every way possible. I poured my heart and soul into this project, and I hope you enjoy it from beginning to end as much as I do.”
Beckham notably joined Luke Bryan on his “Mind Of A Country Boy” Tour last summer and Parker McCollum on his “Burn It Down” Tour last fall.
HOW TO GO
What: Chayce Beckham
Where: The Brightside Music and Event Venue, 905 E. Third St., Dayton
When: 8 p.m. Friday, May 9. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Cost: $28.84 (early bird general admission); $31.93 (general admission)
More info: thebrightsidedayton.com
