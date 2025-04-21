‘American Idol’ winner to perform in Dayton in May

Beckham’s first album, “Bad for Me,” was also released last year. He co-wrote nine of 13 songs and wrote three solo.

“The project shows Beckham opening his soul like most would never dare and embracing a timeless country-rock sound defined by fiddles, steel guitar and plenty of against-the-grain attitude,” according to Beckham’s website.

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

“‘Bad For Me’ is a collection of some of my favorite songs I’ve had the chance to be a part of,” said Beckham on his website. “This album doesn’t just tell any story, it tells mine, and it’s all honest and true to my life in every way possible. I poured my heart and soul into this project, and I hope you enjoy it from beginning to end as much as I do.”

Beckham notably joined Luke Bryan on his “Mind Of A Country Boy” Tour last summer and Parker McCollum on his “Burn It Down” Tour last fall.

HOW TO GO

What: Chayce Beckham

Where: The Brightside Music and Event Venue, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

When: 8 p.m. Friday, May 9. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Cost: $28.84 (early bird general admission); $31.93 (general admission)

More info: thebrightsidedayton.com