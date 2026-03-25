Amish Cook: A slow morning filled with family, memories, and blessings

Anyway, at the breakfast table I’ll read a story to them from the book “Worshipful Families,” by Howard Bean. It is loaded with not only thought-provoking inspiration, but also a wealth of interesting information on nature, the universe, storm systems, and the like. After prayer of worship to God and a song, I’ll tell the children what I’ll be expecting from each of them. If you happen to be here, you may even get to sweep the front porch or help fold towels.

Today, besides helping with cleaning, the children helped me make a canner full of blackberry pie filling from blackberries we had tucked in the freezer last summer. Putting that on hold, we all headed for Grandma Yoder’s house where we gave her a little helping hand. There were children running here and there, shaking rugs and doing little odd jobs while Julia and I swept and mopped through her house.

Next we all headed for the store to check on their building project, where they are adding an addition that will serve as a warehouse, an extension on the bakery, and so on. Julia and I got to thinking about lunch. What would we have for lunch when we got home? The kitchen was full of jars and blackberry juice and such. Would we eat outdoors? It was Julia who came up with the idea: “Hey Mom, remember your mom said she would buy each of us a sandwich from the store as a thanks for something we did for them.”

It clicked.

I gathered my boys, who had telltale marks that only boys will have after being around piles of dirt and building. It was what it was. We headed for the store where they stood in line as Miss Leah made a sandwich custom-ordered to suit each of their tastes. Julia and I decided to share one, as they are simply huge — two slices of homemade bread with ample amounts of ham and cheeses and all sorts of toppings. Once I had the boys all ushered out the door, I grabbed the broom to sweep up after them. This stage is only for today; yes, it is good.

We all headed out back to the picnic table where we sang “God You’re Great” and enjoyed the moment in the sunshine. When everyone had eaten their fill, I told the boys they could all walk across the top of the huge dirt mound one more time en route to the driveway. The walk home was short but refreshing. On our return to the kitchen, everything was waiting where we left it. We cooked, stirred, tasted, then best of all, ladled into jars. (As I write, I’m listening to the gentle boil of the last canner that I’m hot water bathing.) We got 21 quarts, which I was well pleased with. The filling is something we enjoy in pies, cobblers, yogurt, or wherever.

By mid-afternoon, Julia and I joined the rest of the children outside. The children played with the latest and greatest addition to the farm — Jesse’s adorable miniature rabbits. He is excited about getting $5 apiece for them.

I marveled over how God answered my request at the breakfast table when I had asked Him for sunshine once we were ready to do our outdoor jobs. The sun shone gently, motivating us as Austin and I worked on his recycling project and the girls and I planted flowers. Yes, it’s true. After years of not having sufficient energy to put into house plants, I am at last growing into it. Yea! It makes me excited to keep caring for them and add more to my collection.

By suppertime it was still pleasant outdoors, so we gathered on the porch to eat our evening meal together. Thanks to Julia for blending up a mocha smoothie for us.

And now as I write, I hear the boys playing volleyball in the front yard and am quite aware that with it being Saturday evening there’s a bit of scrubbing that will take place between now and bedtime. Not to mention the lad who took a bath, then, joining the rest in the great outdoors, was soon walking through a mud puddle with mud squishing between his toes. Yes, give me today; I’ll take it.

On the subject of sandwiches, try my aunt’s Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders

12 slider buns

1 lb. chicken tenders, fried or grilled

8 slices bacon

Colby cheese

1/3 cup BBQ sauce

Spread tops and bottoms with BBQ sauce. Layer cheese, chicken, bacon, and then more cheese. Place in baking pan. Top with the following sauce: 1/2 cup butter, melted; 1 tbsp. fresh chives; 1 tsp. garlic salt; 1/2 tsp. onion powder; and 2 tbsp. Parmesan. Cover lightly with foil and bake at 350 until cheese melts.