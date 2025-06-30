An architecture firm in Yellow Springs is showcasing a local artist’s works

Mixed media artist Joshua Whitaker is a recent California transplant.
“The series explores the beauty and burden of inheritance (building) compositions that reminisce on Black excellence and the role that the arts have played in that throughout history,” said artist Joshua Whitaker of his show at CROME in Yellow Springs. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

“The series explores the beauty and burden of inheritance (building) compositions that reminisce on Black excellence and the role that the arts have played in that throughout history,” said artist Joshua Whitaker of his show at CROME in Yellow Springs. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Lifestyles
By
Updated 15 minutes ago
X

CROME Yellow Springs, an architecture firm with gallery space in the former African American First Baptist Church, is opening “Peace Love and Perfection”, a solo exhibition by mixed media artist and musician Joshua Whitaker. The show will run through fall 2025.

Whitaker recently relocated to Yellow Springs from the California Bay Area, as did the owner of CROME, architect Max Crome. This will be Whitaker’s debut exhibition in Ohio.

A mixed-media artwork by artist and musician Joshua Whitaker, who recently relocated from the Bay Area to Yellow Springs. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: Contributed

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed

The artist said that the show “offers a tactile meditation on Black legacy, cultural memory, and a sense of analog tangibility that challenges our grossly virtual world.”

The series on view incorporates such iconic Black figures as Maya Angelou and Martin Luther King, Jr. through collage and assemblage art. The work combines photo, found objects, paint, pencil, aerosol, paper and wood.

“These works are built by hand,” Whitaker said.

“The series explores the beauty and burden of inheritance (building) compositions that reminisce on Black excellence and the role that the arts have played in that throughout history,” said artist Joshua Whitaker of his show at CROME in Yellow Springs. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: Contributed

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed

“The series explores the beauty and burden of inheritance (building) compositions that reminisce on Black excellence and the role that the arts have played in that throughout history,” said the artist.

“They carry the weight of time, the spirit of those who came before, and a commitment to the world I want my children to inherit.”

The opening reception is 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday, July 3. It is open to the public and all ages are welcome.

“It’s gonna be a vibe,” said Whitaker.

HOW TO GO

What: “Peace Love and Perfection”, A Solo Exhibition by Joshua Whitaker

Where: CROME Yellow Springs Architecture, 604 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

When: Through fall 2025. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekly; walk-ins welcome.

More: Instagram @bicasoartgod Facebook Joshua Whitaker

In Other News
1
New season of performances announced: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company...
2
A look inside Hotel Ardent, where the interior design pays tribute to...
3
Book review: Some deep scholarship excavated from the mines of his...
4
New plays headed for Dayton’s FutureFest
5
‘The View’ exhibition at Kettering gallery showcases local landscapes

About the Author

Hannah Kasper holds a BFA in Painting from the Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia and an MFA from Glasgow School of Art in Scotland. Her column "A Day in the Life" runs weekly in the Dayton Daily News. More info at www.hannahkasper.com.