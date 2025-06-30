An architecture firm in Yellow Springs is showcasing a local artist’s works

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

The artist said that the show “offers a tactile meditation on Black legacy, cultural memory, and a sense of analog tangibility that challenges our grossly virtual world.”

The series on view incorporates such iconic Black figures as Maya Angelou and Martin Luther King, Jr. through collage and assemblage art. The work combines photo, found objects, paint, pencil, aerosol, paper and wood.

“These works are built by hand,” Whitaker said.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

“The series explores the beauty and burden of inheritance (building) compositions that reminisce on Black excellence and the role that the arts have played in that throughout history,” said the artist.

“They carry the weight of time, the spirit of those who came before, and a commitment to the world I want my children to inherit.”

The opening reception is 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday, July 3. It is open to the public and all ages are welcome.

“It’s gonna be a vibe,” said Whitaker.

HOW TO GO

What: “Peace Love and Perfection”, A Solo Exhibition by Joshua Whitaker

Where: CROME Yellow Springs Architecture, 604 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

When: Through fall 2025. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekly; walk-ins welcome.

More: Instagram @bicasoartgod Facebook Joshua Whitaker