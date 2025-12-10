‘Art of the Brick’ exhibit in Cincinnati has more than 1M LEGOs, currently has holiday series

Sawaya used more than a million bricks for the exhibition, creating over 100 works of art. The collection includes a variety of sculptures alongside re-imagined versions of some of the world’s most famous art masterpieces, including Michelangelo’s David, Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.

There are large-scale installations like a T-Rex skeleton, intimate portraits, interactive play areas and even holiday-themed installations, something to spark the imagination of every visitor. And for Cincinnati, there’s an extra surprise: a brick-built flying pig hidden somewhere in the exhibition.

“I want people to see LEGO in a whole new way. Beyond being a toy, it’s a medium for storytelling, expression and imagination. I hope audiences leave inspired to create, to look at everyday objects differently and to recognize the artist within themselves,” Sawaya said.

Sawaya’s new 12 Days of Christmas pieces, featured in the exhibit, transform the classic carol into an immersive walk-through installation, giving families a joyful escape filled with color, scale and imagination.

“The ’12 Days of Christmas’ series is my playful nod to the holiday season. Each piece reinterprets the classic song with LEGO bricks, bringing familiar characters and scenes to life in bright, unexpected ways. It’s a fun, festive part of the exhibition that audiences really enjoy. The installation itself is a technical feat. Each figure is balanced with extreme precision, and assembling the piece safely takes a large team many hours of work.

“Its scale, complexity and joy come together to transform the space into something both playful and majestic. Children see magic. Adults see craftsmanship, nostalgia and humor. And everyone sees the spirit of the season brought to life, brick by brick,” Sawaya said.

Sawaya, once a New York corporate attorney before pivoting into full-time artistry, has become one of the most recognizable contemporary artists touring today, with exhibitions that have drawn millions across the globe.

“As an artist, I want to inspire others. I hope visitors to the Art of the Brick leave with a sense of wonder and inspiration, seeing that creativity can come from anywhere. Whether it sparks them to build something themselves or just appreciate the beauty and playfulness in art, that connection is what makes it worthwhile,” he said.

MORE DETAILS

Tickets start at $13.90 for children and $19.90 for adults. Children ages 4 and younger are free. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit theartofthebrickexpo.com/cincinnati. The exhibition is at 18 W. 4th St. in downtown Cincinnati.