Artists, musicians, dancers sought for 2025 Art in the City event

“Application deadlines vary by application type; musicians, visual artists, and performing artists must apply by May 18, The Great Dayton Cake-Off application will be open until May 25, and vendors are welcome to apply until June 15. All applications, deadlines, and more information are available now on the Art in the City webpage," states a release from the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

Art in the City takes place throughout the streets of downtown Dayton. People who attend will experience art, music, dance and sample food, drinks, shop vendor booths, be in contests and more.

The Great Dayton Cake-Off is a new event.

“Show off your edible masterpieces and creative decorating skills at our first ever The Great Dayton Cake Off. Submit your cake idea to the DDP team for a chance to be selected as a baker that will go head-to-head in a confectionery competition to be crowned Dayton’s Best Cake Artist with a chance to win prizes. All ages and skill levels are welcome,” the Downtown Dayton Partnership states on its website.

Get more information online at https://downtowndayton.org/things-to-do/summer-in-the-city/art-in-the-city.