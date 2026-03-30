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Auntie Anne’s location inside Kings Island will have a new look this season

The Auntie Anne’s pretzel shop located within the Rivertown area at Kings Island is set to receive an update. Photo courtesy of Kings Island

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

The Auntie Anne’s pretzel shop located within the Rivertown area at Kings Island is set to receive an update. Photo courtesy of Kings Island
Lifestyles
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Auntie Anne’s, a popular restaurant chain which specializes in pretzels and other baked goods, has multiple locations within the Kings Island amusement park.

One of these shops is receiving an update for the upcoming season, and Kings Island has given fans a look at the construction on social media.

ExploreSee also: PHOTOS: Sneak peek of revived Phantom Theater ride at Kings Island

Located in the park’s Rivertown area, across from the former Crypt attraction, this Auntie Anne’s shop is within close proximately to rides like The Beast and Mystic Timbers. When it reopens, there will be new tables, cabinets and other equipment, alongside walls decorated with Auntie Anne’s iconic colors.

The Auntie Anne’s pretzel shop located within the Rivertown area at Kings Island is set to receive an update. Photo courtesy of Kings Island

Credit: Contributed

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed

The park is scheduled to open for the 2026 season on April 18, with a Passholder Preview Day planned for April 17.

Kings Island is located at 6300 Kings Island Drive in Mason.

The Auntie Anne’s pretzel shop located within the Rivertown area at Kings Island is set to receive an update. Photo courtesy of Kings Island

Credit: Contributed

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed

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Born and raised in the Dayton area, Alex Cutler has always had a deep passion for the city and its history.  In 2022, he received his degrees in Multimedia Journalism and Communications from Sinclair Community College.