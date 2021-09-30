Be good to yourself: Get your mammogram

You may choose an advanced form of screening mammography, called Genius 3-D Mammography, at all Premier Health locations. It takes multiple images of your breasts from several angles, helping radiologists better visualize the fine details within your breast tissue for better detection of cancer at its earliest stage.

For anyone – male or female – with an existing breast issue or follow-up breast care, your doctor can order a diagnostic mammogram and a variety of breast diagnostic tools — ultrasound, MRI, biopsy, or Fast Breast MRI — at many Premier Health locations.

If cancer is discovered, your entire Premier Health care team will work closely with you on a treatment plan that can include surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, breast reconstruction, and a wide range of supportive services both during and following your cancer journey.

Getting your mammogram is your first important step for breast health and to fight breast cancer.