Be good to yourself: Get your mammogram

Our health has become more precious to us than ever after the last challenging year and a half. Now, as always, one of the easiest and important things you can do for your good health is to get your annual mammogram. And you can encourage the women in your life to make time for this essential screening exam, too.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers.
“When it’s detected early, breast cancer can be successfully treated and lives can be saved,” says Dr. Diane Anderson. As a radiologist and medical director of breast imaging at Miami Valley Hospital North and Upper Valley Medical Center, she urges women, “Despite your busy life, it’s essential for you to make your own good health a priority.”
Fortunately, Premier Health makes it easy for you to access the advanced care you need to detect and treat breast cancer. Routine screening mammograms are offered at convenient locations throughout Southwest Ohio, without a doctor’s order, if you’re 40 or older and have no breast problems or concerns. We even bring mammography closer to you with our mobile coach.
You may choose an advanced form of screening mammography, called Genius 3-D Mammography, at all Premier Health locations. It takes multiple images of your breasts from several angles, helping radiologists better visualize the fine details within your breast tissue for better detection of cancer at its earliest stage.
For anyone – male or female – with an existing breast issue or follow-up breast care, your doctor can order a diagnostic mammogram and a variety of breast diagnostic tools — ultrasound, MRI, biopsy, or Fast Breast MRI — at many Premier Health locations.
If cancer is discovered, your entire Premier Health care team will work closely with you on a treatment plan that can include surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, breast reconstruction, and a wide range of supportive services both during and following your cancer journey.
Getting your mammogram is your first important step for breast health and to fight breast cancer.